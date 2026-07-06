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Pakistan's Bilawal Bhutto threatens to attack India over Indus Water Treaty, says 'Ready on all fronts'

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Pakistan's Bilawal Bhutto threatens to attack India over Indus Water Treaty, says 'Ready on all fronts'

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari threatened to attack India on Monday claiming that Pakistan was prepared to fight “on all fronts".

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jul 06, 2026, 08:52 PM IST

Pakistan's Bilawal Bhutto threatens to attack India over Indus Water Treaty, says 'Ready on all fronts'
Bilawal Bhutto has threatened India with war over Indus Water Treaty (ANI)
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Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari threatened to attack India on Monday claiming that Pakistan was prepared to fight “on all fronts". The statement came after India maintained its stance last week that the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) remains suspendeded, citing Islamabad’s continued support for cross-border terrorism. At the same time, New Delhi also warned Islamabad of taking requisite responsibility for taking action against cross-border terrorism.  

Bhutto's statement has further escalated tensions between India and Pakistan since India has suspended the IWT.  

On Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reaffirmed that India’s position on the treaty remained unchanged. 

 

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