FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Dharmendra’s LAST film will see him unite with Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda, to release on…

Dharmendra, veteran superstar and Padma Bhushan awardee, dies at 89; Bollywood loses its 'He-Man'

Dharmendra Health Live Update: Hema Malini, Esha Deol, Aamir Khan reach cremation ground; official update from family awaited

Peshawar attack: What Is Fitna-al-Khawarij? Extremist Islamic ideology fueling TTP violence in Pakistan decoded

Tamil Nadu Bus Accident: 6 dead, 50 injured after buses collide head-on in Tenkasi, probe underway

After Barmer collector Tina Dabi, IAS Srushti Deshmukh's UPSC marksheet goes viral, she scored highest marks in THIS subject

Dharmendra Health Update: Ambulance seen exiting veteran actor's residence

Greater Noida Gets Connectivity Boost: New metro line to link Greater Noida Depot with Bodaki transport hub

Pakistan's BIG move, set to compete with India with..., here's all you need to know

Smriti Mandhana DELETED wedding posts from social media after father's health scare

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dharmendra’s LAST film will see him unite with Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda, to release on…

Dharmendra’s LAST film will see him unite with Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson...

Dharmendra Death Live Updates: Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Hema Malini, Esha Deol reach cremation ground; official update from family awaited

Dharmendra Health Live Update: Amitabh, Aamir, Hema reach cremation ground

Dharmendra Health Live Update: Hema Malini, Esha Deol, Aamir Khan reach cremation ground; official update from family awaited

Dharmendra health LIVE updates: Actor critical again, official update awaited

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Top 10 billionaires who surpass Mukesh Ambani on Forbes 2025 list; Number 1 spot is unexpected

Top 10 billionaires who surpass Mukesh Ambani on Forbes 2025 list; Number 1 spot

Who is Shravan Mandhana? Smriti Mandhana's elder brother, who inspired her to play cricket, represented Maharashtra in under-16 tournaments, now runs...

Who is Shravan Mandhana? Smriti Mandhana's elder brother, who inspired her to...

Dining With The Kapoors: With Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, will THESE next-gen kids take ahead Raj Kapoor's legacy?

Dining With The Kapoors: Will THESE next-gen kids take ahead Raj Kapoor's legacy

HomeIndia

INDIA

Pakistan's BIG move, set to compete with India with..., here's all you need to know

The new project has faced online skepticism, with jokes suggesting the bullet train will only run in 2027. Meanwhile, Pakistan is considering launching its own bullet train.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 24, 2025, 12:58 PM IST

Pakistan's BIG move, set to compete with India with..., here's all you need to know
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Pakistan, despite facing significant financial difficulties and operating on a treasury heavily reliant on debt, has made the decision to introduce a brand-new Karachi–Lahore bullet train. This ambitious project is planned even though the country is currently struggling to effectively operate its existing railway infrastructure. The nation, grappling with what is considered its deepest economic crisis to date, still intends to proceed with the new bullet train between Karachi and Lahore.

Pakistan to cut short 20-hour journey to 5 hours

Pakistan has announced its goal to reduce the current 20-hour journey time between the two cities to a mere 5 hours by the year 2030. However, the new project has been met with considerable skepticism online, with some jokes suggesting that the bullet train will not actually be operational until 2027. Furthermore, in light of these plans, Pakistan is also considering the possibility of developing its own bullet train technology.

As per media reports, Pakistan has failed to repair its railway tracks properly, and hence most of its trains have been facing difficulties. Despite this, political leaders from Pakistan have showcased a solemn belief that the bullet train will function profoundly.

Speed of the train

Reports indicate that the planned Pakistani bullet train is designed to achieve high speeds of up to 250 kmph, with the route encompassing major cities such as Hyderabad, Multan, and Sahiwal. The technology for the bullet train, along with the construction of the necessary railway stations, will be managed by China.

China’s ploy to trap countries

China has been actively seeking to export its bullet train technology and high-speed rail systems globally. Over the past decade, China has strategically utilized high-speed rail and significant infrastructure projects to broaden its sphere of influence, a practice often referred to as "rail diplomacy." This approach is evident in several Southeast Asian countries. For instance, according to The Interpreter, China inaugurated the Jakarta–Bandung high-speed rail in Indonesia, presenting it as a symbol of rapid development and progress.

Projects of this nature have frequently been a source of contention, often experiencing delays that span years and exceeding budgets significantly. Indonesia, among other nations, has viewed such endeavors with apprehension, perceiving them as potential financial risks. Malaysia and China had previously entered into agreements for high-speed rail projects; however, after evaluating the associated debt risks, they scaled back these projects, opting to fund several sections of the track through their own financial resources.

Given the difficulties encountered by CPEC projects in Pakistan, many of which remain incomplete, the initiation of this new, capital-intensive project is likely to further strain Pakistan's already precarious economic situation. China has already decreased its financial contributions, and the Asian Development Bank has intervened, authorizing $2 billion to improve the Karachi–Rohri line.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Dharmendra’s LAST film will see him unite with Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda, to release on…
Dharmendra’s LAST film will see him unite with Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson...
Dharmendra, veteran superstar and Padma Bhushan awardee, dies at 89; Bollywood loses its 'He-Man'
Dharmendra, veteran superstar and Padma Bhushan awardee, passes away at 89
Dharmendra Health Live Update: Hema Malini, Esha Deol, Aamir Khan reach cremation ground; official update from family awaited
Dharmendra health LIVE updates: Actor critical again, official update awaited
Peshawar attack: What Is Fitna-al-Khawarij? Extremist Islamic ideology fueling TTP violence in Pakistan decoded
Peshawar attack: What Is Fitna-al-Khawarij? Ideology fueling TTP violence in Pak
Tamil Nadu Bus Accident: 6 dead, 50 injured after buses collide head-on in Tenkasi, probe underway
Tamil Nadu Bus Accident: 6 dead, 50 injured after buses collide head-on in Tenka
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Top 10 billionaires who surpass Mukesh Ambani on Forbes 2025 list; Number 1 spot is unexpected
Top 10 billionaires who surpass Mukesh Ambani on Forbes 2025 list; Number 1 spot
Who is Shravan Mandhana? Smriti Mandhana's elder brother, who inspired her to play cricket, represented Maharashtra in under-16 tournaments, now runs...
Who is Shravan Mandhana? Smriti Mandhana's elder brother, who inspired her to...
Dining With The Kapoors: With Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, will THESE next-gen kids take ahead Raj Kapoor's legacy?
Dining With The Kapoors: Will THESE next-gen kids take ahead Raj Kapoor's legacy
Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: From Donald Trump Jr's dance with Ranveer Singh, to Janhvi, Shahid's performances, a look at billionaire's sangeet
Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: From Donald Trump Jr dance with Ranveer Si
5 adorable moments from Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's 'mehndi' ceremony that will melt your heart; See pics here
5 adorable moments from Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's 'mehndi' ceremony...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement