Pakistan's BIG move, set to compete with India with..., here's all you need to know

The new project has faced online skepticism, with jokes suggesting the bullet train will only run in 2027. Meanwhile, Pakistan is considering launching its own bullet train.

Pakistan, despite facing significant financial difficulties and operating on a treasury heavily reliant on debt, has made the decision to introduce a brand-new Karachi–Lahore bullet train. This ambitious project is planned even though the country is currently struggling to effectively operate its existing railway infrastructure. The nation, grappling with what is considered its deepest economic crisis to date, still intends to proceed with the new bullet train between Karachi and Lahore.

Pakistan to cut short 20-hour journey to 5 hours

Pakistan has announced its goal to reduce the current 20-hour journey time between the two cities to a mere 5 hours by the year 2030. However, the new project has been met with considerable skepticism online, with some jokes suggesting that the bullet train will not actually be operational until 2027. Furthermore, in light of these plans, Pakistan is also considering the possibility of developing its own bullet train technology.

As per media reports, Pakistan has failed to repair its railway tracks properly, and hence most of its trains have been facing difficulties. Despite this, political leaders from Pakistan have showcased a solemn belief that the bullet train will function profoundly.

Speed of the train

Reports indicate that the planned Pakistani bullet train is designed to achieve high speeds of up to 250 kmph, with the route encompassing major cities such as Hyderabad, Multan, and Sahiwal. The technology for the bullet train, along with the construction of the necessary railway stations, will be managed by China.

China’s ploy to trap countries

China has been actively seeking to export its bullet train technology and high-speed rail systems globally. Over the past decade, China has strategically utilized high-speed rail and significant infrastructure projects to broaden its sphere of influence, a practice often referred to as "rail diplomacy." This approach is evident in several Southeast Asian countries. For instance, according to The Interpreter, China inaugurated the Jakarta–Bandung high-speed rail in Indonesia, presenting it as a symbol of rapid development and progress.

Projects of this nature have frequently been a source of contention, often experiencing delays that span years and exceeding budgets significantly. Indonesia, among other nations, has viewed such endeavors with apprehension, perceiving them as potential financial risks. Malaysia and China had previously entered into agreements for high-speed rail projects; however, after evaluating the associated debt risks, they scaled back these projects, opting to fund several sections of the track through their own financial resources.

Given the difficulties encountered by CPEC projects in Pakistan, many of which remain incomplete, the initiation of this new, capital-intensive project is likely to further strain Pakistan's already precarious economic situation. China has already decreased its financial contributions, and the Asian Development Bank has intervened, authorizing $2 billion to improve the Karachi–Rohri line.