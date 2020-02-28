Pakistan readying hundreds of terrorists for infiltration across LoC: Sources

Hundreds of terrorists are in the way of infiltration at launch pads in Pak occupied Kashmir along the Line of Control. Pakistan is trying to push terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir for carrying out a major attack. In view of this, security arrangements have been beefed up along the Line of Control.

Pakistan is generating a substantial conspiracy

According to sources, Pakistan has activated at least 20 terror camps and more than two dozen launch pads along the Line of Control to infiltrate more and more militants into Jammu and Kashmir as soon as the snow is removed from the mountains.

Yet Pakistan's plot has failed

According to a report by the intelligence agencies, Pakistan wanted to carry out terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir after Section 370 was removed from the Indian constitution and Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two union territories. But due to tight security arrangements and better coordination between security agencies, terrorists have not been able to carry out any major attacks. The number of terrorists in the valley has gone down due to the killing of a large number of militants on successful operations by the security forces. In particular, the Jaish terror commanders who operated from Kashmir valley are almost exhausted now. Therefore Pakistan is trying to push a large number of new terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir at the earliest.

J&K police confirm

DGP Dilbagh Singh of Jammu and Kashmir Police said, "Some terrorist groups have infiltrated and we have taken action against them and will continue to take further action. We have launched frequent search operations for Jaish terrorists. A large number of commanders have been killed. Their numbers have gone down substantially from before."

Hundreds of terrorists ready for infiltration

According to the Intelligence Department, Pakistan has at least 20 terrorist training camps. 20 other launch pads with about 50 terrorists each have been activated. All these terrorists are sitting close to the LoC and the international border and are to infiltrate as soon as they get opportunities. After receiving these reports, security forces have been put on high alert and vigil has also been stepped up.

All major commanders present in India killed

According to police, between 200 and 250 militants are active in Jammu and Kashmir but there are no major commanders. Pakistan wants influential terrorist leaders to cross the border. Therefore, cross-border firing has been intensified to push the militants under the guise of it.

According to intelligence inputs, militants of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hizbul Mujahideen, and Jaish-e-Mohammad, who are active in Jammu and Kashmir, held a meeting in Pakistan and planned to intensify attacks on security forces and other vulnerable people in Jammu and Kashmir along with infiltration. The security forces in Kashmir are maintaining additional vigilance after receiving the news.