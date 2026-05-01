Pakistan reacts to student protests in Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi over RSS event; Congress' student wing NSUI condemns Pak interference

Pakistan reacted to the protests at the Jamia Milia Islamia campus in Delhi over RSS event, alleging "permeation of extremist Hindu ideology into educational institutions." However, Congress' NSUI condemned the interference of Pakistan in India's internal matter.

An RSS event 'Yuva Kumbh' organized by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarti Parishad (ABVP) on its 100 years anniversary in Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia led to a massive pretest. Students of the university staged demonstrations against administration's decision to grant permission for the programme. Moreover, Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Professor Mazhar Asif's 'Mahadev is in DNA of all Indians' also fueled the protests. Heavy police force was deployed to control the situation. Following this, Pakistan reacted to the protests at the Jamia Milia Islamia campus in Delhi alleging "permeation of extremist Hindu ideology into educational institutions." However, Congress' NSUI condemned the interference of Pakistan in India's internal matter.

What did Pakistan said?

Pakistan's Foreign Office on Thursday termed the protests in Jamia Millia Islamia as "unfortunate". He even accused India of turning educational institutions into platforms for propaganda. Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said, "We have seen media reports in this regard. This is unfortunate. The permeation of extremist Hindu ideology into educational institutions in India."

NSUI condemns Pakistan's remarks

The Congress party's student wing National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Friday slammed Pakistan's attempt to comment over recent protests at Jamia Millia Islamia. NSUI said that India's internal matters are "non-negotiable" and beyond foreign commentary.

It added that attempts to "politicise or hijack" student voices from outside the country would not be accepted, stressing that India has the institutional mechanisms to address its own issues. "Jamia stands for national integrity, constitutional values, and fearless dialogue, but it will never be a platform for external narratives or interference."

"Those trying to speak on our behalf from across the border should first look within. India's sovereignty is non-negotiable, and its internal matters are not open for foreign commentary," the statement added.