FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
LPG cylinder costs increased, know how much you will have to pay; check state-wise prices here

LPG cylinder costs increased, know how much you will have to pay; check state-wi

Were sexual assault allegations against JPMorgan executive Lorna Hajdini fabricated? What did the company say?

Sexual assault allegations against JPMorgan executive Lorna Hajdini fabricated?

Jabalpur Boat Tragedy: Mother found holding 4-year old son as bodies pulled out during rescue, family breaks down

Jabalpur Boat Tragedy: Mother found holding 4-year old son as bodies pulled out

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smoking

From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smok

From classy outfit to royal vibe: 4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban

4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban

Mammootty, Mohanlal's Patriot, Aamir Khan's Ek Din, Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji: 5 major theatrical releases this week

From Patriot, Ek Din to Kara, Raja Shivaji, 5 theatrical releases this weekend

HomeIndia

INDIA

Pakistan reacts to student protests in Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi over RSS event; Congress' student wing NSUI condemns Pak interference

Pakistan reacted to the protests at the Jamia Milia Islamia campus in Delhi over RSS event, alleging "permeation of extremist Hindu ideology into educational institutions." However, Congress' NSUI condemned the interference of Pakistan in India's internal matter.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : May 01, 2026, 12:52 PM IST

Pakistan reacts to student protests in Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi over RSS event; Congress' student wing NSUI condemns Pak interference
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

An RSS event 'Yuva Kumbh' organized by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarti Parishad (ABVP) on its 100 years anniversary in Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia led to a massive pretest. Students of the university staged demonstrations against administration's decision to grant permission for the programme. Moreover, Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Professor Mazhar Asif's 'Mahadev is in DNA of all Indians' also fueled the protests. Heavy police force was deployed to control the situation. Following this, Pakistan reacted to the protests at the Jamia Milia Islamia campus in Delhi alleging "permeation of extremist Hindu ideology into educational institutions." However, Congress' NSUI condemned the interference of Pakistan in India's internal matter.

What did Pakistan said?

Pakistan's Foreign Office on Thursday termed the protests in Jamia Millia Islamia as "unfortunate". He even accused India of turning educational institutions into platforms for propaganda. Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said, "We have seen media reports in this regard. This is unfortunate. The permeation of extremist Hindu ideology into educational institutions in India."

NSUI condemns Pakistan's remarks

The Congress party's student wing National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Friday slammed Pakistan's attempt to comment over recent protests at Jamia Millia Islamia. NSUI said that India's internal matters are "non-negotiable" and beyond foreign commentary.

It added that attempts to "politicise or hijack" student voices from outside the country would not be accepted, stressing that India has the institutional mechanisms to address its own issues. "Jamia stands for national integrity, constitutional values, and fearless dialogue, but it will never be a platform for external narratives or interference."

"Those trying to speak on our behalf from across the border should first look within. India's sovereignty is non-negotiable, and its internal matters are not open for foreign commentary," the statement added.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
LPG cylinder costs increased, know how much you will have to pay; check state-wise prices here
LPG cylinder costs increased, know how much you will have to pay; check state-wi
Pakistan reacts to student protests in Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi over RSS event; Congress' student wing NSUI condemns Pak interference
Pakistan reacts to protests in Jamia Millia Islamia over RSS event, NSUI slams
Who is Chirayu Rana? 'Little brown Indian' who filed sexual assault lawsuit against JPMorgan executive Lorna Hajdini
Who is Chirayu Rana? Man who filed lawsuit against Lorna Hajdini
Ek Din movie review: The only good thing about Aamir Khan-produced film is Sai Pallavi's simplicity, earnest performance, subdued by poor writing
Ek Din movie review: The only good thing about Aamir Khan film is Sai Pallavi
Relief for Pawan Khera: Congress leader dodges arrest in Himanta Sarma's wife case, gets anticipatory bail
Relief for Pawan Khera: Congress leader dodges arrest in Himanta Sarma's wife
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smoking
From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smok
From classy outfit to royal vibe: 4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban
4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban
Mammootty, Mohanlal's Patriot, Aamir Khan's Ek Din, Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji: 5 major theatrical releases this week
From Patriot, Ek Din to Kara, Raja Shivaji, 5 theatrical releases this weekend
Ganga Expressway to ‘expand till Haridwar’: PM Modi's greenfield high-speed corridor designed with 120 kmph
Ganga Expressway to ‘expand till Haridwar’: PM Modi's high-speed corridor
Who is Rebecca Boston? SRH captain Pat Cummins’ glamorous wife, interior designer and entrepreneur
Who is Rebecca Boston? SRH captain Pat Cummins’ glamorous wife, interior designe
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement