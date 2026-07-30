Pakistan reacts to India's comments on PoK violence: 'Baseless and illegal claims'

Pakistan's statement comes in response to the Indian embassy's post on social media, where it said: "There is no Pakistani Kashmir, only Pakistan-occupied Kashmir."

Pakistan has issued a reaction after India objected to a reference to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as "Pakistani Kashmir" in a report by The New York Times (NYT). A statement from the Pakistani embassy in the United States has rejected New Delhi's remarks as "illegal and baseless." Earlier, the Indian embassy in the US had slammed the NYT report, describing it as "misleading and incorrect". In recent weeks, PoK has grabbed international attention over a deadly police crackdown on protests in the region.

Pakistan's statement comes in response to the Indian embassy's post on social media, where it said: "There is no Pakistani Kashmir, only Pakistan-occupied Kashmir." It added: "The Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India. Pakistan has illegally occupied parts of these territories and is now using violence against the occupied people."

In its response, the Pakistan embassy stated that it "categorically" rejected India's comments. "No propaganda campaigns can change the fact that Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory. At the same time, India cannot divert international community’s attention from its grave and systematic human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir," the mission said. "Pakistan reiterates its call on the international community to play its role in realizing a just solution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions as well as aspirations of the Kashmiri people, to be ascertained through a free and impartial plebiscite under the UN auspices," it added.

The war of words comes in relation to an NYT report on violent clashes in PoK. The US publication used the headline 'Clashes Erupt in Pakistani Kashmir as Voting in Local Election Begins' for a report on violence that erupted in Mirpur city on Tuesday. Earlier this month, India had also raised the issue at the United Nations (UN), saying that Jammu and Kashmir "has always been, is, and will remain an integral and inalienable part of India."