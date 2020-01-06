Pakistan police arrest man accused of leading Nankana Sahib vandals

Headlines

Babar Azam fined for overspeeding in Pakistan; pic surfaces

Watch: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha groove to Kai Po Che’s Shubhaarambh after jaimala

Bengaluru Bandh on Sept 26: Holiday declared in schools, colleges; check details

Shailesh Lodha makes shocking claims against TMKOC producer Asit Modi: 'He called everyone his servant, tried to...'

DNA TV Show: How junk food causing harm to our body

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Babar Azam fined for overspeeding in Pakistan; pic surfaces

Watch: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha groove to Kai Po Che’s Shubhaarambh after jaimala

Shailesh Lodha makes shocking claims against TMKOC producer Asit Modi: 'He called everyone his servant, tried to...'

Diabetes tips: Low glycemic foods to control blood sugar levels

8 Best spots for paragliding in India

10 foods that can cause acid reflux (heartburn)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

EP 2: Rohit Sharma | Players To Watch Out For In The Cricket World Cup 2023 | ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Asian Games 2023: India shatters world record, shooters win first gold in 10m air rifle team event

World Cup 2023: Know how much money the 'Winners' of 2023 Men's ODI World Cup will receive

Watch: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha groove to Kai Po Che’s Shubhaarambh after jaimala

Shailesh Lodha makes shocking claims against TMKOC producer Asit Modi: 'He called everyone his servant, tried to...'

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad name their baby girl Raabiyaa, know what it means

HomeIndia

India

Pakistan police arrest man accused of leading Nankana Sahib vandals

Notably, Chishti has already released an apology video from his home after the incident.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 06, 2020, 12:01 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Days after violence broke out at the Nanakana Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan, police has arrested Imran Chishti, the man who allegedly led a violent mob of local residents that vandalised the gurdwara and pelted stones. He was arrested following a huge public outcry against the Pakistani government for failing to take action in the matter.

Notably, Chishti has already released an apology video from his home after the incident.

On Friday evening, an angry group of local residents pelted stones at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan. The group was led by the family of Chishti who had allegedly abducted Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur, daughter of Gurdwara's 'panthi'. Chishti's brother Ehsaan is accused of abducting the girl.

In videos shared on social media, Chishti can be seen spewing anti-Sikh slurs. The mob was also shouting anti-Sikh slogans outside Nankana Sahib.

On late Friday, he put up a video message calling off the protest as his family members were released by the police.

The incident was denounced by India with the Ministry of External Affairs 'strongly' condemning the "targeted killing of minority Sikh community". The MEA also asked Islamabad to stop "prevaricating and take immediate action to apprehend and give exemplary punishment to the perpetrators of these heinous acts."

On Sunday, Pakistan PM Imran Khan said that the incident is against his vision and will zero tolerance from the government and judiciary.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan also said that it was alarmed by the situation in Nankana Sahib. It further urged the Punjab government to ensure the safety and security of the Sikh community and their holy places.

Gurdwara Nankana Sahib was built at the place where Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev was born.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

India shines bright: sparkling jewelry exports worth $12 billion, capturing 10% of global market

Asian Games 2023: Rowing duo Arjun Jat Lal, Arvind Singh clinch India’s 2nd silver medal

World Lung Day 2023: Most common diseases and how to prevent them

This Harvard alumnus leads Rs 63,359 crore company in India, he's a marathon runner

Anant Ambani’s most expensive watch is made with white gold, alligator leather; price is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE