Pakistan police arrest man accused of leading Nankana Sahib vandals

Notably, Chishti has already released an apology video from his home after the incident.

Days after violence broke out at the Nanakana Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan, police has arrested Imran Chishti, the man who allegedly led a violent mob of local residents that vandalised the gurdwara and pelted stones. He was arrested following a huge public outcry against the Pakistani government for failing to take action in the matter.

Notably, Chishti has already released an apology video from his home after the incident.

On Friday evening, an angry group of local residents pelted stones at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan. The group was led by the family of Chishti who had allegedly abducted Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur, daughter of Gurdwara's 'panthi'. Chishti's brother Ehsaan is accused of abducting the girl.

In videos shared on social media, Chishti can be seen spewing anti-Sikh slurs. The mob was also shouting anti-Sikh slogans outside Nankana Sahib.

On late Friday, he put up a video message calling off the protest as his family members were released by the police.

The incident was denounced by India with the Ministry of External Affairs 'strongly' condemning the "targeted killing of minority Sikh community". The MEA also asked Islamabad to stop "prevaricating and take immediate action to apprehend and give exemplary punishment to the perpetrators of these heinous acts."

On Sunday, Pakistan PM Imran Khan said that the incident is against his vision and will zero tolerance from the government and judiciary.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan also said that it was alarmed by the situation in Nankana Sahib. It further urged the Punjab government to ensure the safety and security of the Sikh community and their holy places.

Gurdwara Nankana Sahib was built at the place where Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev was born.