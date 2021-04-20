Pakistan PM Imran Khan wishes Manmohan Singh speedy recovery from COVID-19

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday extended his best wishes to former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader Dr Manmohan Singh for a speedy recovery from Covid-19.

The senior Congress leader was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was on Monday admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Centre.

On Tuesday, Khan tweeted, "Wishing ex Indian PM Manmohan Singh a speedy recovery from Covid 19."

Wishing ex Indian PM Manmohan Singh a speedy recovery from Covid 19. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 20, 2021

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday followed up on Manmohan Singh's health with the medical team attending to him at AIIMS Delhi and said that his condition is stable.

"Followed up on Dr Manmohan Singh Ji's health with the medical team attending to him at AIIMS, Delhi. His condition is stable. Best possible care is being provided to him. We all pray for his quick recovery," tweeted Harsh Vardhan.

Earlier today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also tested positive for COVID-19. "After experiencing mild symptoms, I've just tested positive for COVID," the 50-year-old had posted on Twitter.

"All those who've been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe," he wrote.

After experiencing mild symptoms, I’ve just tested positive for COVID. All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 20, 2021

India reported the highest single-day deaths of Covid-19 patients with 1,761 new fatalities registered in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,80,530 on Tuesday.

India reported 2,59,170 fresh Covid cases in the same period, a slight decline against previous day's tally of 2,73,810 cases, the highest single-day spike ever.

With this, the country's overall Covid tally rose to 1,53,21,089, according to the Health Ministry data released on Tuesday. The daily active cases tally rose to 20, 31,977.