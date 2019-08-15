Pakistan PM Imran Khan admits India carried off Feb airstrike

On Pakistan's Independence Day on Wednesday, its Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a speech to the so-called legislative assembly of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, appeared to finally admit that India's Balakot strike on terror camps was successful. He also claimed the Indian Army was planning to carry out a 'bigger attack' in Kashmir.

He said: "I have information, that India has planned to take action in Kashmir. The way they took action in Balakot after Pulwama, they've planned something even more drastic" in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Pakistan had long denied that any terrorists were hit during the Balakot airstrike.

India's historic move to remove Jammu & Kashmir's special status has rattled Pakistan, following which it has undertaken a series of decisions, including downgrading bilateral relations with India and suspending bilateral trade, halting Samjhauta and Thar Express trains from its side and banning Indian films in Pakistani cinemas.

During his address, he also claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi has committed a "strategic blunder" as the move had "internationalised" the Kashmir issue.