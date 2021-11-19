Headlines

India

Pakistan's new law in Kulbhushan Jadhav case fails to ensure fair trial, says India

Kulbhushan Jadhav is accused of carrying out espionage and sabotage activities against Pakistan at the behest of India's intelligence agency.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 19, 2021, 11:38 AM IST

In the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, India on Thursday said that the new law enacted by Pakistan which gives him the right to appeal his death sentence has shortcomings of the previous ordinance. India also cited that the new law fails to create an atmosphere that will ensure a fair trial in the case.

Pakistan on its part claims that this will bring into effect the ICJ judgement in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case. India went on to say that Pakistan has also refused to grant unimpeded and unhindered consular access to Jadhav and allow India to appoint an Indian lawyer for him.

Kulbhushan Jadhav is accused of carrying out espionage and sabotage activities against Pakistan at the behest of India's intelligence agency. The former Indian Navy officer was arrested by Pakistan on March 3, 2016, from Balochistan. He was sentenced to death by Pakistan military court in 2017. 

India on its part has rejected these allegations and claims Jadhav was kidnapped from the Iranian port of Chabahar.

What happened so far in the case

The International Court of Justice in 2019 said Pakistan was under an obligation to provide the option of effective review and reconsideration.

The ICJ ruled that Pakistan was in breach of its international obligations as it failed to provide consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav.

On June 10 this year the Pakistan National Assembly adopted a bill to give Kulbhushan Jadhav the right of appeal in his case.

Pakistan on Thursday passed a bill in its parliament that gives Kulbhushan Jadhav the right to file a review appeal against his conviction.

In the Kulbhushan Jadhav case the ICJ (Review and Re-consideration) Bill, 2020, was passed by the Assembly but blocked by the Senate.

When the bill was passed in June, India asked Pakistan to address certain concerns, including an option to reconsider, as mandated by the ICJ.

