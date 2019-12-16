Pakistan needs to fulfil its FATF commitment: French envoy

French envoy Emmanuel Lenain has lauded India-French ties and said both countries are all-weather partners. Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Lenain said that more pressure should be put on Pakistan so that it full fills its commitments.

Question: How do see India-French ties?

Lenain: Relations are excellent. For years, we have a great level of trust and we have an all-weather partnership in good and bad times. This partnership has been embodied at the personal level between PM Modi and French President Marcon. You have seen great alchemy during PM Modi's France visit. We are going to take it further, by reaching out to new sectors which are key to the development of the two countries like cyberspace and artificial intelligence. We want to project in wider regional dimensions like the idea of Indo Pacific that goes from maritime security to connectivity.

Question: Are u hopeful that Pakistan will fulfil its FATF commitments??

Lenain: My country and India have been victims of terrorism. Financing is a key aspect in the fight against terrorism that is why France with like-minded countries decided to launch an initiative called "no money for terror". India will host the next summit. Regarding FATF, France and all countries decided in November that pressure should be exerted and Pakistan must meet its obligations. We will have a review in February and we shall see by then.

Question: You have issued an advisory regarding the protest in the aftermath of the passage of Citizenship Amendment Bill. Some countries have made remarks, do you have any take?

Lenain: I don't think it is apt for France to have a say in the domestic matter in India. India is a democracy and it has a rule of law. As I understand, when there are conflicting views on law, and when people challenge certain aspects and it's against the constitution, you can challenge it in front of the Supreme Court. It's not any country to criticise. We attach great importance to freedom of religious belief. But its a domestic issue.

Question: Are you hopeful that EU-India FTA talks will resume next year?

Lenain: I hope that discussion will resume and we need to aim at ambitious agreement otherwise there's no use to re-launch negotiations. Ambitious I mean, sectors should be covered. Ambitious regarding climate and environment.