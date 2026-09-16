Pakistan naval ship collides with Indian warship; Islamabad slammed for 'unprofessional' manoeuvre, Delhi summons diplomat

As per the Indian government, the Pakistani vessel was moving in an "unprofessional and unsafe manner" which led to the collision. No damage was reported in the incident, sources said.

A collision took place between an Indian Navy warship and a Pakistan Navy ship in the North Arabian Sea on Tuesday evening after the Pakistani vessel approached the Indian ship at high speed and manoeuvred unsafely, government sources said on Wednesday.

Sources said the Indian warship was carrying out a routine surveillance mission in international waters when the Pakistan Navy ship closed in.

As per the Indian government, the Pakistani vessel was moving in an "unprofessional and unsafe manner" which led to the collision. No damage was reported in the incident, sources said.

After the incident, India summoned Pakistan's top diplomat in New Delhi on Wednesday and raised the issue through diplomatic channels.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, the incident happened in international waters and did not cause any major damage, but "the conduct of the Pakistani naval ship was in direct contravention of Article 10 of the Agreement between India and Pakistan on Advance Notice on Military Exercises, Manoeuvres and Troops Movements of April 1991".

“The Charge d’Affaires of Pakistan was advised to convey to the concerned Pakistani authorities, the need for all military units to observe due care and respect the provisions of the relevant agreements between the two sides in order to prevent any repeat of such incidents. The Charge d’Affaires of India in Islamabad has also been instructed to lodge a similar protest with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan," it added.

The collision took place amid heightened naval activity by Pakistan in the Arabian Sea. Pakistan has of late conducted naval exercises, including Karrar and Ababeel drills, to boost maritime preparedness in view of larger regional security concerns stemming from conflicts in West Asia and the Red Sea.

Pakistan has also kept its naval presence heightened in the Arabian Sea, pointing to growing maritime security risks in the area.

The September 15 incident has added another maritime flashpoint to the already strained ties between India and Pakistan, with naval assets of both nations operating in close proximity in the Arabian Sea.