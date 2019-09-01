Pakistan misusing social media to mislead on J&K: Maharashtra Cyber cell IG

Fake News

Maharashtra Cyber Cell (MCC) has revealed that Pakistan has been engaged in spreading propaganda by making fake accounts with Indian names which are then being used to spread fake videos and photos on Kashmir situation. MCC said that fake videos are being circulated and photos are being used out of context to show as if genocide is taking place in J&K.



State Special Inspector General of Police Brijesh Singh tweeted,' "Concerted wave of disinformation from Pakistan on all possible platforms. Please do not fall prey to #FakeNews. There is a factory running across the border churning videos, messages, and pictures by thousands.'' He further said the verified accounts in Pakistan are also sharing such fake news.



Pakistan had launched Operation Gibraltar in 1965 to tap in the local discontent of the Kashmiri people and wrest J&K from India's control. MCC further stated that a number of fake accounts with Indian names are being made on social media which are posting inflammatory content on the situation in Kashmir. Singh cautioned that people should verify the information and not forward it immediately especially if there is anti-national content where India, Army or Police is being shown in a bad light. They might have been manufactured to damage the reputation of our national institutions, he added.



Cyber experts asserted that the trigger for Pakistan's move to spread over fake videos is its ongoing campaign to internationalise the Kashmir issue since the scrapping of Article 370 in J&K and the passage of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill in the parliament. Pakistan's main aim is to garner support from the global Muslim community, however, so far its efforts have failed miserably. It must be mentioned here that J&K administration has imposed curb on the internet and mobile phones in a bid stop Pakistan from using them as a propaganda tool and instigate the local youths to raise arms against India.