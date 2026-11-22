Addressing the media in Delhi, Malik said he had been invited to participate in the SCO dialogue and had come to take the message back home. However, he maintained that there was no discussion or formal progress on bilateral engagement between the two nations.

Pakistan Minister Musadik Masood Malik on Sunday said that he had not been invited for bilateral talks with India on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) dialogue, adding that he would answer questions on bilateral matters if a formal discussion was started.

Addressing the media in Delhi, Malik said he had been invited to participate in the SCO dialogue and had come to take the message back home. However, he maintained that there was no discussion or formal progress on bilateral engagement between the two nations.

Pakistan Minister on terrorism

"I have not been called for bilateral talks even once. Once there is any formal movement on it, I will answer the questions related to it. Without a mechanism, how can we discuss bilateral issues?" he said.

"When you invite me for a discussion on those specific issues, I shall be there. But first, you must extend that invitation. Tell me that you wish to engage in a bilateral dialogue; when you invite me for such a discussion, I will be present," Malik said.

He further said he would be ready to take part in talks on specific issues if India invited him for a bilateral dialogue.

Answering questions on terrorism, Malik said the matter could be discussed on the basis of evidence and through a set mechanism. He said many countries had suffered because of terrorism, adding that Pakistan too had lost many people to the menace.

"If you are seeking a lasting solution to the issue, rather than merely looking to provoke, then that is how we should proceed," he said.

The Pakistani minister said his country had repeatedly offered to discuss evidence through bilateral or multilateral platforms.

"We have stated on many occasions, in various forums, that evidence can be presented bilaterally. We have also suggested that this could be handled multilaterally. You bring your evidence, and we will bring ours," he said.

Pakistan Minister on Indus Water Treaty

On being asked about his controversial remarks on the Indus Waters Treaty, Malik said he had not been invited to discuss the treaty and would take up the matter if such a discussion was proposed.

"When you invite me to discuss the Indus Water Treaty, we will certainly talk about it. You haven't invited me to discuss the Indus Water Treaty at this moment," he said.

Stressing that his visit was centred on the SCO dialogue, Malik said he had come to attend the multilateral meeting and was not there for bilateral discussions with India.

He said that Pakistan was willing to engage on bilateral issues if a formal invitation and a dialogue mechanism were put in place.