Pakistan-linked terror module busted: 9 men arrested for planning attacks in Delhi, Mumbai

The Delhi Police said the arrested accused are residents of Delhi, Mumbai, and Punjab, while some of them are foreign nationals. However, their identities and nationalities have not been revealed as yet. Police have also recovered a large cache of weapons and ammunition from their possession.

Nine persons have been arrested for planning terror attacks in several parts of India, including Delhi and Mumbai, NDTV reported citing officials on Saturday. The men were linked to Pakistan's main intelligence agency, the ISI, and the fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, according to officials. The Delhi Police Special Cell said that the arrested accused are residents of Delhi, Mumbai, and Punjab, while some of them are foreign nationals. However, their identities and nationalities have not been revealed as yet. Police have also recovered a large cache of weapons and ammunition from their possession.

According to the NDTV report, the accused were conspiring to attack nuclear facilities, airports, railway stations, and power plants. They had reportedly been tasked with targeting "vital installations and security personnel". Officials said that the module had been under surveillance for some time. Cops are now investigating possible cross-border linkages, the module's funding channels, and the potential role of overseas handlers in directing the activities of the group.

Delhi has remained on high alert since intelligence inputs indicated the possibility of a terror attack. Earlier this month, security agencies had received intel about possible attempts to target key offices and crowded areas in central Delhi through suicide bombings, vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices (IEDs), shootings, and coordinated strikes.

The developments come months after a high-intensity car blast near the historic Red Fort in Delhi killed 15 people and injured over a dozen others. Umar-un-Nabi, a doctor working at the Al-Falah University in Faridabad near the national capital, was driving the Hyundai i20 used in the attack. Officials had described the accused as part of a "white-collar" terror module linked to Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, an al-Qaeda-affiliated terror group, that was busted just ahead of the deadly blast.