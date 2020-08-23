Pakistan likely to use drones in J&K for bombing security establishments: BSF

Pakistan is planning to use drones to drop bombs at the security establishments near the international border in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)’s RS Pura and Samba sectors, as informed by Border Security Force (BSF) sources. It has been learnt that the Pakistani spy agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), is also planning to pump in a consignment of drugs, arms and ammunition inside India with the help of drones.

It may be recalled that on June 20, a Pakistani drone, loaded with a sophisticated rifle and some grenades, was shot down by the BSF along the international border in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

It was the first one of such incidents in the Jammu region, where a drone carrying arms and explosives was shot down by the BSF. A highly sophisticated rifle, two magazines, 60 rounds and seven grenades were the payload on the drone that was meant to be delivered to Pakistani agents.

In 2019, Punjab Police had recovered Pakistani drones which were used to airdrop arms and ammunition in the border areas of the state. The BSF had also spotted many drones in the state along the international border.

On Saturday (August 21), the BSF shot down five intruders who were trying to infiltrate the Indian territory from the Pakistani side of Punjab's Tarn Taran district. The incident took place near the Dal village of the Bhikhiwind sub-division in the district. A rifle and a backpack has been recovered from one of the slain intruders. Officials said the incident took place in the early hours when the BSF personnel spotted some movement across the fence in the Tarn Taran district.

According to the BSF, the intruders were challenged and subsequently shot dead in an exchange of fire. Two bodies have been recovered, along with a rifle. The area has been cordoned off and a search has been launched to retrieve the third body, officials said.