In what Pakistani media referred to as Operation Bunyan Ul Marsoos, Pakistan launched drones and missiles, including a Fattah-1 missile, against India in a predawn strike on Saturday. Following India's Operation Sindoor, Pakistan intensified the situation a day earlier by using drones and missiles to target 26 areas in India before shooting the Fattah-1 ballistic missile. "Pakistan has started 'Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos'," reported Radio Pakistan.

Operation Bunyan Ul Marsoos or Bunyan-un-Marsoos or Bunyanun Marsoos means "solid wall of lead".

Bunyan Ul Marsoos is a verse from the Quran, the holy book of Muslims.