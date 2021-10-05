Pakistan is the biggest destabilizing force in the world: India at UN

India has strongly slammed Pakistan at the United Nations, saying that the country is the "biggest destabilizing force in the world" which has "repeatedly indulged in cross-border terrorism." The comments were made by Indian diplomat A Amarnath in his right to reply against Pakistan at the first committee's meet at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)

He said that Pakistan has "no regard for UN principles", highlighting the dichotomy that "While Pakistan’s Permanent Representative speaks about peace and security here, his Prime Minister glorifies global terrorists like Osama Bin Laden as ‘martyrs’. What more could be a better proof of the utter duplicity that this country is infamous for."

The Pakistani side in the speech had raked Jammu and Kashmir, something that the country has been doing for the last 70 years and seen as futile given that Islamabad has found no takers for it among the international community.

The Indian diplomat pointed to Islamabad's "proven track record of illicit export of nuclear material and technology" and how the country has harbored a "deep sense of insecurity and orchestrated hatred for India and our secular credentials and the values that my country stands for". Adding, "It is time to hold Pakistan to account and not let them abuse UN platforms for spreading disinformation, hate and incite violence."

The First Committee of the UNGA deals with disarmament and other challenges that are seen as threats to peace in the world. It is one of the main committees of the General Assembly and meets every year in October after the high-level week in September.

The Indian diplomat also reminded Islamabad that, "entire territory of Jammu & Kashmir was, is and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. This includes the areas that are under the illegal occupation of Pakistan", calling upon Pakistan to "immediately vacate all areas under its illegal occupation."