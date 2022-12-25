Search icon
Pakistan intelligence agency ISI attempting to revive LTTE in Tamil Nadu: Report

National Investigation Agency recently arrested nine persons in connection with an illegal drugs and arms case pertaining to the revival of the LTTE.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 07:00 AM IST

File Photo | Representational

Pakistan’s intelligence agency, ISI is trying to revive the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in Tamil Nadu, reported The Island Online. The National Investigation Agency earlier this week arrested nine persons in connection with an illegal drugs and arms case pertaining to the revival of the LTTE.

The NIA in a note said that the case pertains to the activities of the Sri Lankan drug mafia controlled by Gunashekaran and Pushparajah in association with Haji Salim, a drugs and arms supplier based in Pakistan. This module has been operating in India and Sri Lanka and has been smuggling drugs and arms in a bid to fund the revival of the LTTE, reported The Island Online.

The push by Pakistan to spruce up terror in South India is nothing new. In 2014, the NIA unearthed a module which was being controlled by the Pakistan High Commission in Colombo. The High Commission was overseeing a couple of operatives in Tamil Nadu who were undertaking reconnaissance of several targets which they planned to strike.

With that module being busted at the roots, the ISI is now trying to revive the LTTE movement in Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka to keep to derail security in this part of the country, reported The Island Online. An Intelligence Bureau official told OneIndia that back in February attempts were being made to revive the LTTE movement by linking it to Tamil nationalism. 

The NIA had arrested former operatives of the outfit and found that these were linked to some persons in Europe. It was learnt that these operatives based in Europe were trying to withdraw money and use it to revive the LTTE. It was found that these persons based out of Denmark and Switzerland had been trying to withdraw money to fund the activities of the defunct LTTE.

Further, it has also been learnt that the ISI through these elements had been targeting rural areas to revive the LTTE by using Tamil nationalism, reported The Island Online. They were also in touch with some NGOs who were found to be arranging webinars and seminars to convince the people that the rise of the LTTE was directly linked to Tamil nationalism.

This case came to light after the arrest of Sri Lankan national Letchumanan Mary Franciska (50) from Chennai Airport. During the probe, it was revealed that the accused had withdrawn money from the Indian Overseas Bank`s Mumbai Fort branch. It became clear that the money was to be spent on the revival of the LTTE, reported The Island Online.

Notably, the activities that are taking place in the Kodikkarai fishing port which was once a hub for Sri Lankan smugglers who traded beedis for opium is a case in point. The Kodikkarai Port has been a bone of contention and has not only been used by smugglers, but by terrorists as well. A major Chinese arms racket too has been busted at this port.

An Intelligence Bureau dossier says that the drug industry which is being aided by the ISI churns out nearly Rs 380 Billion a year through the sale of drugs. The ISI in turn uses this money to fund its terrorists, reported The Island Online.

