Pakistan insistence on causeway over creek hits Kartarpur corridor works

Pakistan's adamant insistence on building a causeway over the flood-prone creek of Ravi river between the bridges being constructed by the two countries on their respective side has slowed India's plan to expedite the process of construction of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor before the deadline of October 31, this year.

India-Pakistan meeting scheduled for a third time on July 14 is expected to resolve various concerns India has related to the Kartarpur corridor, as well as security and safety of pilgrims crossing borders.

The work has been planned to be completed before the commemoration of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev on November 12, 2019.

KHALISTANI ANGLE New Delhi is taking up pro Khalistani terrorist issue with Pakistan. It is alleged that Khalistani terrorists are actively taking part in the work on the corridor. The last meeting with Pakistan was cancelled citing concerns about Khalistani terrorists like Gopal Chawla.

India is constructing a bridge to help pilgrims cross the creek near Baba Dera Nanak in Punjab, Pakistan authorities insist they can only build a causeway on their side as there isn't enough time to build a bridge.

A top Ministry of Home Affairs officer stated that India is going to take up the issue very strongly because if they build a causeway, it will not allow pilgrim movement during the monsoon. "We have planned all-weather road corridor," he said.

The creek area is 320 metres long, of which 70 metres fall in India and rest in Pakistan. "Initial plan of both the countries was to construct a bridge over it and Pakistani is making an elevated road with a causeway to connect with Indian side of the bridge," the officer stated.

Further, the officer stated that slope in this area is towards India and if Pakistan creates a mud or concrete embankment, the Indian side will be flooded during the monsoon. The officer explained that as a temporary measure, India might open service roads from Dera Baba Nanak to Zero Point if Pakistan refuses to construct a bridge by November.

When asked about withdrawing the project, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "We are fully committed to this project and want this to be completed. That is why the meeting is scheduled."

India is also constructing a state-of-the-art terminal on its side with a four-lane highway connecting Dera Baba Nanak Sahib but Pakistan is making only two-lane road for 4.2 kilometres from international border till Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur.

India has completed 60% of the road construction work and the passenger terminal building construction is also on course. Pakistan has claimed that they have built 80%.

India has planned to make facilities for 5,000 pilgrims be allowed to visit Kartarpur Sahib on normal days and 10,000 on special days. However, Pakistan has proposed only 750 pilgrims per day. Further, India wants visa-free access while Pakistan has sought strict documentation and scrutiny before allowing pilgrims.

Status Report

The terminal is being built on around 15 acres of land with comprehensive facilities to cater for approximately 5000 passengers per day

The complex will have the robust security systems with CCTV surveillance and other advance security systems and adequate parking space for 10 buses, 250 Cars, and 250 two- wheelers.

More than Rs 500 Cr shall been spent for the development of this Complex.

Construction works for the Passenger Terminal Complex is on full swing with more than 250 labours and 30 engineers at site working in 3 shifts.

The works of the construction is carried out by Shapoorji & Pallonji Pvt Ltd under the supervision of Land Ports Authority of India.