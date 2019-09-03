Pakistan hell, India heaven for minorities, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Headlines

Meet the only Indian businessman who owns Rs 12 crore McLaren, not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his father is…

Shah Rukh Khan's security gets tightened after protests outside Mannat, it's not because of Jawan, real reason is...

G20: ‘Bharat Mandapam’, know about India’s G20 Summit venue, built at cost of Rs 2700 crore

Sana Khan murder case: Obscene videos, honey trap and gruesome killing; twisted details of BJP leader’s death

Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani may launch India’s cheapest 5G phone at Reliance Industries’ AGM, check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet the only Indian businessman who owns Rs 12 crore McLaren, not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his father is…

Shah Rukh Khan's security gets tightened after protests outside Mannat, it's not because of Jawan, real reason is...

G20: ‘Bharat Mandapam’, know about India’s G20 Summit venue, built at cost of Rs 2700 crore

10 ways to lower uric acid levels

Inspirational Sudha Murthy quotes on husbands

Health benefits of coriander leaves (Dhaniya)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

Watch: Full Carcade Rehearsal Conducted In Delhi Ahead Of G20 Summit

Exclusive: Ravi Dubey Opens Up About His 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' Character And 28-Minute Monologue

Chandrayaan-3: 'All Planned Movements Verified' As Pragyan Successfully Traverses 8 Meters On Moon

Shah Rukh Khan's security gets tightened after protests outside Mannat, it's not because of Jawan, real reason is...

Naseeruddin Shah says 'mainstream cinema has ruined taste of audience': 'Every film has references from Mahabharata...'

The Vaccine War: R Madhavan watches Vivek Agnihotri film at USA screening, says 'totally blown out of my mind'

HomeIndia

India

Pakistan hell, India heaven for minorities, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

The minister said that while Pakistan was hell for minority community members, it was a heaven for those residing in India.

article-main
Latest News

Zee Media Newsroom

Updated: Sep 03, 2019, 05:50 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday lashed out at Pakistan, saying the neighbour should not bother about the condition of the minority community in India. Instead, authorities in the country should look into the pathetic condition of members of the minority community in Pakistan, said Naqvi.

The minister said that while Pakistan was hell for minority community members, it was a heaven for those residing in India.

"Minorities do not have social, religious and human rights in Pakistan. In India, all minority community members are safe," said the Union Minister.

Referring to the controversy over the Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC), Naqvi clarified that the same was just a process and not a judgement, adding that "no one should panic over the development".

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Naveen-ul-Haq reacts after being snubbed from Afghanistan's Asia Cup squad, shares cryptic post

Noise Raksha Bandhan Sale: Upto 74% off on ColorFit Pulse 3, plus extra Rs 200 off by using this code

No split in NCP, reiterates Sharad Pawar; says MLAs don’t mean entire party

Sangeeta Bijlani makes 'stunning' public appearance, netizens call her 'timeless beauty': Watch viral video

Meet IAS officer who failed UPSC exam 4 times at different stages, then got AIR…

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE