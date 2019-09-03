Pakistan hell, India heaven for minorities, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

The minister said that while Pakistan was hell for minority community members, it was a heaven for those residing in India.

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday lashed out at Pakistan, saying the neighbour should not bother about the condition of the minority community in India. Instead, authorities in the country should look into the pathetic condition of members of the minority community in Pakistan, said Naqvi.

"Minorities do not have social, religious and human rights in Pakistan. In India, all minority community members are safe," said the Union Minister.

Referring to the controversy over the Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC), Naqvi clarified that the same was just a process and not a judgement, adding that "no one should panic over the development".