Pakistan has set up 'Kashmir desk' at its embassies to incite violence in India: Govt

Pakistan has come up with a new ploy by creating 'Kashmir Desk' at its embassies across the world after the international community discarded its attempts to gather support against the Modi government's decision to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

The information was released by the Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Wednesday in Parliament when he said that in August, the Imran Khan-led government in Pakistan has set up Kashmir desk at its embassies in different countries.

Through a written reply, Muralidharan said that the Pakistani government wants to use the Kashmir desk to radicalize people and train them to unleash violence in India.

The minister further added that India has already informed different countries about the evil design of Pakistan and has asked them to shut these desks down with immediate effect.

The Centre on August 5 this year abrogated Article 370 that granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir. Reacting to this, Pakistan went on a high-pitched vitriolic diatribe against India and tried its best to gather global support that India is trying to suppress the voice of people of Kashmir. However, most countries didn't pay any heed to it and termed the decision as India's internal matter.