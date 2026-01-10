Pakistan got shocked after India's Operation Sindoor as its failures were exposed, rushed to change constitution, reveals Defence Chief

Odisha plane crash: At least 6 injured after small aircraft crash lands near Rourkela
Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan has said that Operation Sindoor forced Pakistan rushed to make constitutional amendment, which is an acknowledgement that the operation has negatively affected Islamabad. Addressing the Pune Public Policy Festival, he said, 'The changes brought about in Pakistan, including constitutional amendments done in haste, are an acknowledgement that everything did not go well for them during Operation Sindoor.They found a lot of shortcomings and deficiencies.
Pakistan has undertake an hurried amendment to Article 243 of the Constitution, that brought brought significant reforms in its higher defence organisation. Pakistan abolished the post of chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and replaced it with a chief of defence forces (CDF).
General Chauhan highlighted that with new amendment, the CDF can be appointed only by the army chief. This is counter to the very principle of jointness, where different branched of military of a country coordinates with each other. The 'extraordinary' power remins concentrated in the hand of a single individual who now oversees land operations, joint operations with the Navy and Air Force through the CDF, as well as strategic and nuclear matters.
He said, "This is of particular importance to us in India, and especially to the armed forces. If I were to narrow down these changes, the first is the abolition of the post of Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, a position that was likely created to promote jointness among the three services. That post has now been abolished. In its place, they have created the post of Chief of Defence Forces (CDF)," he said.
"That is one major change. The second change is the creation of a National Strategy Command. On that front, things may work well from their perspective. Earlier, they had also created an Army Rocket Forces Command. From both conventional and strategic standpoints, this may strengthen their capabilities. What they have essentially done is concentrate power by creating these new structures," the CDS pointed out.