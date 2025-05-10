INDIA
The IMF board approved two loan programs — $1 billion under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and $1.3 billion under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).
India has raised strong objections to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) decision to provide a $2.3 billion bailout package to Pakistan, citing concerns over fund misuse and links to cross-border terrorism. The IMF board approved two loan programs — $1 billion under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and $1.3 billion under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).
At the IMF meeting on Friday, India chose to abstain from voting, instead of voting in favour or against. The Finance Ministry said in a statement that India, as a responsible member, questioned the effectiveness of IMF programs in Pakistan, given its long history of misusing funds and ignoring reform measures.
India also highlighted concerns that such bailouts could indirectly support state-sponsored terrorism. The ministry pointed to past IMF evaluations that suggested political reasons often influence loans to Pakistan.
"Repeated bailouts have made Pakistan a heavily indebted country and a too-big-to-fail debtor," the statement said. India warned that continuing to support Pakistan without accountability could damage the credibility of global institutions and send a wrong message to the international community.
Congress criticised the Modi government for only abstaining. Party leader Jairam Ramesh said a strong “No” vote would have sent a clearer message. He added that the move came just days after an attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 Indians.
India has also questioned the role of Pakistan’s military in economic decisions, saying it leads to policy instability. A UN report earlier described Pakistan's army-run businesses as the country’s largest economic force. India believes this ongoing military influence risks any reform efforts being reversed.
Despite India’s concerns, the IMF went ahead with the loan. The Finance Ministry said Pakistan’s repeated requests for help — four IMF programs since 2019 — show the failure of past measures and raise doubts about whether future loans will bring any real change.
Pakistan gets $2.3 billion bailout package from IMF amid conflict with India, New Delhi abstains from voting
IMF approves USD 1 billion loan for Pakistan, says PM Shehbaz Sharif's office
IPL 2025 in England? ECB extends offer to host remaining IPL matches after tournament postponed amid India-Pakistan conflict
Raid 2 box office collection day 9: Amid India-Pakistan conflicts, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh refuses to slow down, touches Rs 100-crore mark in India
Weather update: IMD issues heat wave in east India over, rain in Northwest and Central regions; check full forecast here
Meet Ishika Bala, daughter of farmer, topped state in class 10th board exam after battling this disease, she is from...
Shreya Ghoshal postpones her Mumbai concert amid India-Pakistan tension, issues statement: 'I feel a deep responsibility to stand in solidarity'
India Pakistan Tension: Railways to run 5 special trains from these areas in Jammu and Kashmir for...
US issues BIG statement amid India-Pakistan tensions, White House says President Donald Trump wants...
'His days were over': Former India cricketer exposes Rohit Sharma's struggles after his Test retirement
Vladimir Putin's Russia flaunts S-400 at Victory Day Parade: Know how this missile system shielded India against Pakistani drones
India-Pakistan Conflict: Multiple districts in Gujarat observe blackout as precautionary measure
Amid India-Pakistan conflict, climate activist Licypriya Kangujam praises PM Modi's leadership: 'I used to criticise...'
Operation Sindoor: India's revenge to Pahalgam terror attack gets Bollywood adaptation, first look 'AI poster' irks netizens
India Pakistan Tensions: Blackout, multiple aerial threats in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Barmer, Sri Ganganagar
PCB postpones remainder of PSL 2025 amid rising tensions between India-Pakistan
India Pakistan Tension: Family injured in Pakistani drone attack in Firozpur, hospitalised
India Pakistan Tension: Three people injured in Pakistani drone attack in Punjab's Firozpur, hospitalised
Is Ajit Doval posting on his Facebook amid India-Pak war? Government fact-checks viral post
India-Pakistan Tensions: Drone attack foiled in Amritsar, explosions heard
Which countries back India, Pakistan as tensions rise? US, UK, China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Turkey, Qatar support...
BIG blow to Pakistan on global stage as India abstains from voting on IMF bailout for Islamabad, cautions against...
Viral video: Javed Akhtar refuses to comment on India-Pakistan tension, says 'main kuch nahi kehna chahta hoon', internet gets divided
Fashion student reimagines Shah Rukh Khan’s Met Gala look; fans say it outshines the real one
India Pakistan Tension: Blackout in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer
THIS UK party supports India, What has Rishi Sunak said on India-Pakistan tension?
India-Pakistan Conflict: PM Modi meets Rajnath Singh, army veterans amid Operation Sindoor
Total blackout in Srinagar amid India-Pakistan tensions, three back to back explosions heard
Amid India Pakistan Tension, Delhi AIIMS, Jay Prakash Narayan hospitals cancel leaves until further notice
Complete blackout in Poonch as escalations with Pakistan continue
Total blackout in Pathankot as escalations with Pakistan continue
India Pakistan Tension: Blackout in Samba, Pakistani drones sighted
Viral video: Falaq Naaz slams Muslim actors for their silence over Indo-Pak conflicts, reveals they're fearing from...: 'Isi liye Hindus humari kom par..'
Total blackout in Jammu, explosions heard
Col Sofia Quraishi's proud father-in-law lauds her over 'Operation Sindoor': 'I'm very happy'
One of Amitabh Bachchan's biggest hit films was released in 1985, Big B romanced 9 years younger actress, movie earned 8 times its budget, was made for..., name is..
How dangerous are Turkish Asisguard SONGAR drones used by Pakistan against India? Are capable of..., carry machine gun loaded with...
'Let us unite to honour...': ICC Chairman Jay Shah issues strong statement on Indian Armed Forces amid conflict with Pakistan
Amid India Pakistan conflict Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says, 'Banks must...'
Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif admits Islamabad's mistakes, advises Shehbaz Sharif to..., Will Pakistan Army fall in line?
India Pakistan Tension: Pakistan firing along LoC, gunshots, explosions heard in Jammu Kashmir's Uri sector
India's first horror film was released 76 years ago, became biggest blockbuster of 1940s, its iconic song will still give you nightmares, name is..., lead actors were..
This actor became famous as rich, arrogant father, worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, his name is..., is Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor's..
Shriya Saran sets internet ablaze in daring golden bralette and mini skirt, see pics
Sara Tendulkar's coffee date look featuring Rs 1.45 lakh bag, chic knit jacket and denim jeans steal the show
Fact Check: Did 3 IAF fighter jets crash amid India-Pakistan tension? THIS is what really happened...
UAE set to decline Pakistan Cricket Board request to host PSL 2025 games in Dubai
Throwback video of col Sofia Quraishi goes viral amid Op Sindoor: 'My great-grandmother was with Rani Laxmibai'
'Nazar na lage': Little girl from Delhi wins hearts with her adorable 'GRWM' video
Meet Journalist Yalda Hakim whose grilling interview of Pakistan ministers exposed its terror connection
Baloch militants target Pakistan Army amid India-Pakistan tension, BLA kills soldiers at...
Why did Rohit Sharma retire suddenly? Did the team management betray his trust? Report makes huge claim
MEA briefing on India-Pakistan tension: Services of Kartarpur-Sahib corridor suspended till further notice
MEA briefing on India-Pakistan tension: 'India has not attacked any religious places in Pakistan', Vikram Misri says
ATMs to be closed for 2-3 Days? Government fact check busts viral WhatsApp rumor amid India-Pak tensions
MEA Briefing on India Pakistan Tension: US with India in fight against terrorism, supporting us after Pahalgam attack
MEA Briefing on India-Pakistan Tension: 'Only Pakistan can claim that India is attacking its own cities,' says Vikram Misri
MEA briefing on India-Pakistan tension: 'Pak's dismissal of these attacks showcases their double-standards', says Vikram Misri
MEA Briefing on India Pakistan Tension: Pakistan attacked Gurudwara, in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, other religious places deliberately
Nipah virus case confirmed in Kerala's Malappuram district; know signs, symptoms and treatment
MEA Press Briefing on India-Pakistan tension: Pakistan inflicted heavy losses
MEA Briefing on India-Pakistan Tension: Pakistan didn't close airspace, used civilian flights as shield
S-400, Akash missiles, Spyder system: India's advanced air defence systems that neutralised Pakistan's drones and missiles mid-air
MEA Briefing on India Pakistan Tension: Pakistan used Turkey made 300-400 drones, other heavy calibre weapons
MEA Briefing on India Pakistan Tension: Pakistan initiated heavy firing on LoC injuring many soldiers
MEA Briefing on India-Pakistan Tension: Pakistan used 300-400 drones on Thursday night to target India, says Col Sofiya Qureshi
MEA briefing on India-Pakistan tension: 'India responded appropriately, responsibly to Pak drone attacks', says Vikram Misri
'Will blast your stadium': DDCA receives bomb threat email claiming revenge for Operation Sindoor
Indian Tech Talent on the Global Stage: Shruthi Alekha's journey in Enterprise Data Architecture
Rashmika Mandanna defends India amid war with Pakistan, calls it 'necessary defense' not 'unprovoked aggression': 'Question the one that..'
When will IPL 2025 resume amid India's packed schedule? BCCI Vice President Rajiv Shukla provides big update
Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar explains why you should eat mangoes during summer: ‘It doesn’t cause diabetes or...’
Can Indian take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir amid war-like situation? Possible scenario if Indian Army...
Viral video: Is it real? Giant Anaconda crawling in the Amazon leaves internet divided
India-Pakistan Conflict: Civil movement restricted in J-K? Authorities warn against FAKE advisory, check here
Vande Bharat: Indian Railways to start Sleeper Train from Bareilly in UP to Mumbai, check route
Yashasvi Jaiswal reverses stance on his move to Goa, wants to continue playing for Mumbai in domestic cricket
India-Pakistan Conflict: Essential do's and don'ts to follow for citizens amid rising tensions alongside border
'With every passing moment...': Rohit Sharma's reaction goes viral after India foils Pakistani missile attacks
India Pakistan War: Ambala issues air warnings, sounds sirens, blackout today from 8 pm
'No one wins in a war': Hina Khan pens lengthy note amid India-Pakistan conflict, says 'our people were killed, our response was...'
Bad news! No power in THESE parts of Delhi from May 9 to 12; Check timings here
Will India block IMF loan to Pakistan Friday? What will US and China do, will they join New Delhi or...
This actor, Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Dharmendra's competitor, worked in more than 500 films, never got lead role, died due to..., name is..
From Anushka Sharma to Rakul Preet Singh: 7 Bollywood actresses who belong to army background
Sreeleela slays in Rs 1.8 lakh ivory saree with bold backless blouse, glam fest you can't miss, SEE PICS
PM Modi loves this iconic Gujarati snack, and we have got its delicious recipe for you
Fact Check: Has Pakistan BEGGED for loan after heavy losses in conflict with India?
Kamal Haasan reschedules audio launch of Thug Life due to...: 'At this time, our...'
Virat Kohli stands in solidarity with Indian armed forces amid soaring tensions with Pakistan
Delhi government to carry out air raid siren testing at THIS location today
Can there be India-Pakistan nuclear war? THREE situations when Islamabad can press nuclear button...
Pakistan suffers major setback after Indian airstrikes, PSX loses Rs 820000000000 in single day
'I was so mind f**cked': Aly Goni says he was 'shattered', got concerned for family in Jammu amid India-Pakistan tension
This actor who gave India's highest grossing film, once predicted his own death, proposed to..., faced rejection, then remained unmarried, his name is..
Meet actress who lost her mother while filming, her co-star comforted her, cut down his fees to complete film which flopped at box office, her name is..., movie was..,
Amid India-Pakistan tension, 27 airports shut down, over 400 flights cancelled; check full list here
Hema Malini's mother wanted this superstar as her son-in-law, its not Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Sanjeev Kumar but...
'RCB and their luck': Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans' hilarious reactions on IPL 2025 suspension midway go viral
Meet India’s most ‘typecast’ actor who played same role in 144 films, became blessing for Rajesh Khanna, holds a Guinness World Record for...