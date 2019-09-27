Headlines

India

Pakistan finds no mention in PM Modi's address at UNGA session

Modi underlined that terrorism is a challenge for all nations across the world, and called on the international community to unite against the global menace for the sake of humanity.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 27, 2019, 09:04 PM IST

Giving a snub to Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the United Nations General Assembly on Friday did not mention the country even once, but instead focused on India's contribution in development, peace, and security fronts.

Modi underlined that terrorism is a challenge for all nations across the world, and called on the international community to unite against the global menace for the sake of humanity.

"We believe that terrorism is not a challenge for anyone country, but for all countries and of mankind as a whole. So for the sake of humanity, all the world has to unite against terror," Modi said.

He said that terrorism has divided the world and that is why the UN was created to tackle the menace.

It may be noted here that that the Prime Minister had mentioned Pakistan in his address at the 69th session of the UNGA. Back then, the Prime Minister had made it clear that India wanted to pursue bilateral talks with Pakistan in an environment of peace, free from the shadow of terror.

New Delhi had maintained that the Prime Minister will not mention Pakistan or the Kashmir issue at all during the time allotted for the address, in view that the revocation of Article 370 is India's internal matter.

Pakistan, on its part, has made it clear that Khan would raise the issue of Kashmir at the world body. The country has been pitching the matter aggressively ever since August 5, even after being snubbed on several occasions in the past.

This was the Prime Minister's maiden speech at the UN General Assembly after assuming office for the second term.

Modi began his speech by mentioning the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and went on to outline the steps being undertaken in India to combat climate change, including the sweeping ban on single-use plastic which is set to go come to force on Gandhi Jayanti this year.

The Prime Minister also highlighted how India plans to increase its renewable energy capacity to 450 GW in the coming years, a point which was already highlighted by the leader during his Monday's address. 

