Pakistan eyes Delhi, Mumbai as spy network films railway stations, RPF deployment sites; details here

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INDIA
Police arrested six accused after receiving a tip-off. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered under Sections 152 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act.
Police in Ghaziabad have uncovered a vast cross-border espionage network that was being run by a Pakistani handler, reports said. The handler had been paying ordinary Indian citizens to film and share real-time data of railway stations, security agency offices, and defence establishments in the national capital region (NCR) and Mumbai. Police have now arrested six people in Kaushambi in connection to the spy ring.
According to the police, the arrested people got in touch with the Pakistani handler through a WhatsApp group. They were then asked to recruit more persons willing to share sensitive information for money -- between Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per assignment. In accordance to directions from the handler, the accused filmed a range of locations such as railway stations, RPF and GRP deployment sites, and offices of security agencies across NCR and Mumbai. They were asked to share photos, videos, and location data.
Reports further said that one of the accused had installed a hidden camera at the Delhi Cantt Railway Station in the capital, months before the arrests were made. Police said that government agencies have since been alerted about the network. "Prima facie, the chats found on their phones contained images from several locations in NCR and Mumbai, though some material had been deleted," an ACP-rank officer said, according to The Times of India.
Police arrested the six accused after receiving a tip-off. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered under Sections 152 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act. Eight mobile phones were also reportedly recovered from the accused.