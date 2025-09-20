Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeIndia

INDIA

Pakistan exposed! Videos reveal Pakistan’s military involvement in operations by JeM, LeT terrorists, MEA says, ‘the world is well aware...’

After Jaish-e-Mohammed commander Masood Ilyas Kashmiri exposed the involvement between the Pakistani government and terrorists, the MEA said that the connection between these two has been exposed as several video messages, showing JeM leaders warning of retaliation, have come out as proof of this.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Sep 20, 2025, 09:33 AM IST

TRENDING NOW

After Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander Masood Ilyas Kashmiri exposed the involvement between the Pakistani government and terrorists, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said that the connection between these two has been exposed, as several video messages, showing JeM leaders warning of retaliation for the Operation Sindoor in May, have come out as proof of this.

The MEA statement comes amid a flood of video messages doing the rounds on Telegram channels in the past few days, featuring JeM leaders provoking people to join the terrorist group for jihad against India. They can be heard explaining how India’s military strikes, in a befitting reply to the Pahalgam terror attack, destroyed terrorist infrastructure.

How did Ilyas expose the Pak govt?

The JeM commander revealed shocking facts regarding the Pakistan Army, saying that it glorified the terrorists killed in the strikes. He admitted in the video that Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir ordered the top officials to attend the funerals of the slain terrorists and even bid them goodbye with full military honours. He also divulged that Pakistan’s General Headquarters (GHQ) directed corps commanders to take out long funeral processions of terrorists, and dressed in full uniform, accompany them while standing guard to present the “last salute.”

“The world is well aware of the nexus between terrorists and the Pakistan state and military. Such statements make it even more glaring,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told a media briefing.

His response came after being questioned on the video messages showing JeM leaders giving details of how the Indian military strikes on the terror group’s main base at Bahawalpur in Pakistan’s Punjab province in May were behind the death of close relatives of JeM chief Masood Azhar.

In response to another question about third-party mediation between India and Pakistan, Jaiswal said that India had earlier also clarified that there is no scope for this in engagements with Islamabad. “So, I clarify this - there is absolutely no role for third-party mediation in India-Pakistan issues,” he said. 

