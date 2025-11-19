Pakistan Exposed: Ex-PoK PM's shocking admission on Red Fort blast, he says...
Former PoK PM Chaudhry Anwarul Haq’s claim hinting at Pakistan’s role in the Red Fort blast has sparked controversy as Delhi Police probe terror modules.
Was Pakistan behind the Red Fort area blast on November 10? The Indian authorities have maintained restraint and no one has yet accused Islamabad of carrying out the blast or being behind it in any way. However, Pakistan stands exposed. Former Prime Minister of the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Chaudhry Anwarul Haq, has confessed his country’s involvement in cross-border terrorism. While making a statement in the PoK Assembly Monday, he said, "I had earlier said that if you (India) keep bleeding Balochistan, we will strike India from Red Fort to the forests of Kashmir, and our Shaheens have done it. They still can’t count the bodies." He added, "A Few days later, armed men entered and attacked Delhi, and they haven't probably counted all the bodies so far."
POJK PM praised Delhi blast— War & Gore (@Goreunit) November 19, 2025
Yesterday POJK's recently resigned PM Anwarul Haq said that “I earlier said that if you keep bleeding Balochistan, we'll hit India from Red Fort to the forests of Kashmir and we've done it, they're still unable to count bodies." pic.twitter.com/vK6fDVr4cb
As many as 15 people were killed, and many others were injured when explosions took place near Lal Qila metro station on November 10. Many people have been arrested in this case. Delhi Police described the Red Fort area blast as a “white-collar terror module,” spanning Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. If reports are to be believed, Pakistani terror groups Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind are involved in the blast.
Apprehending international criticism and wide-ranging ramifications, Pakistan's federal government has distanced itself from the statement. It portrayed the statement as a political blunder by a disgraced leader after he lost the no-confidence vote. However, the statement can be viewed as a confirmation of India's allegations that Pakistani security agencies operate hand in glove with terror groups that wreak havoc in India.
If reports are to be believed, the Faridabad terror module, allegedly linked to last week's Red Fort car bomb blast in Delhi, was reportedly preparing to carry out a major suicide attack on December 6, to mark the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition. The module has been planning a large-scale suicide strike using a car-borne explosive device.