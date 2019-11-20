Pakistan does not live up to meaning of its name, keeps on doing 'na-Pak' acts: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Headlines

Meet Pakistan’s richest person, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his net worth is…

Viral video: This tomato ice cream is nothing less than nightmare on a plate, watch

Explainer: What is Havana syndrome, alleged man-made disease that targets government officials?

Meet the footballers who have scored more international goals than Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo

‘We were photographed topless, told to stand with open legs’: Shocking allegations by Miss Universe contestants

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Pakistan’s richest person, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his net worth is…

Viral video: This tomato ice cream is nothing less than nightmare on a plate, watch

Explainer: What is Havana syndrome, alleged man-made disease that targets government officials?

Dog breeds that hate cuddles

Home remedies for gout pain, uric acid management

9 times Akshay Kumar inspired us with motivational quotes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

Rahul Gandhi gets back his Delhi bungalow after months, says 'mera ghar poora hindustan hai'

Uttarakhand: Portion of Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple collapses in Dehradun, heavy losses | Watch

IND vs WI, 2nd T20 Highlights: Talking points after India's defeat against West Indies

Ishaan Khatter forgets to stop Insta live, gets brutally trolled for 'fake acting'

Rapper Tory Lanez, who shot Megan Thee Stallion, sentenced to 10 years in jail

Rajinikanth's fans offer special prayers at Thiruparankundram temple for Jailer's success

HomeIndia

India

Pakistan does not live up to meaning of its name, keeps on doing 'na-Pak' acts: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Singh also defended the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 and said it was unfortunate that a full-fledged state (Jammu and Kashmir) was not integrated with the rest of the country.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 20, 2019, 08:22 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Lashing out at Pakistan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that the neighbouring country does not live up to the meaning of its name and keeps on doing nefarious acts.

Addressing the Indian diaspora in Singapore, Singh also defended the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 and said it was unfortunate that a full-fledged state (Jammu and Kashmir) was not integrated with the rest of the country.

Singh, who is on a two-day visit to the country, said that the government will never compromise national interest.

"We have a neighbour whose name is Pakistan (land of the pure) but it keeps on doing 'na-Pak' (nefarious) acts," he said, taking a dig at Pakistan, which has downgraded diplomatic ties with India after it revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

"There must had been certain circumstances because of which Article 370 was put in place. Since our party was formed, we always promised and also mentioned in our election manifesto that whenever we will come to power, we will revoke Article 370 and make Jammu and Kashmir an integral part of India," the senior BJP leader said.

He told the Indian community there that when the party got a full majority, the government repealed Article 370.

On August 5, India revoked J&K's special status under Article 370, which evoked sharp reactions from Pakistan.

Singh further added that earlier, Jammu and Kashmir had different Vidhan Sabha, a different flag but after the special status was scrapped all of that has ended and India is one now.

"We will never compromise national interest and national pride with the political interest at any cost. Because we do politics not just to make government but to make the nation," he said.

"Security forces have been killing terrorists in the past, but it is for the first time, not only in India's history but also in the world's history that about 300-350 terrorists were killed in one go," Singh said without elaborating

Earlier in the day, Singh met with the Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore Heng Swee Keat with a focus on ramping up bilateral defence and security cooperation.

(With inputs from ANI)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Redefining the joy of Giving : Chocovic Showcases its Enchanting Rakhi Gift Selection

Ira Khan calls her depression 'partly genetic’, says she grew up believing you have to be sad for people to love you

Rapper Tory Lanez, who shot Megan Thee Stallion, sentenced to 10 years in jail

WFI elections: Final list of candidates announced, know who can replace BJP MP Brij Bhushan

July sees 34% rise in home-cooked veg thali cost, non-veg thali also up by 13%: CRISIL

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE