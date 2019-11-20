Pakistan does not live up to meaning of its name, keeps on doing 'na-Pak' acts: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Singh also defended the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 and said it was unfortunate that a full-fledged state (Jammu and Kashmir) was not integrated with the rest of the country.

Lashing out at Pakistan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that the neighbouring country does not live up to the meaning of its name and keeps on doing nefarious acts.

Addressing the Indian diaspora in Singapore, Singh also defended the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 and said it was unfortunate that a full-fledged state (Jammu and Kashmir) was not integrated with the rest of the country.

Singh, who is on a two-day visit to the country, said that the government will never compromise national interest.

"We have a neighbour whose name is Pakistan (land of the pure) but it keeps on doing 'na-Pak' (nefarious) acts," he said, taking a dig at Pakistan, which has downgraded diplomatic ties with India after it revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

"There must had been certain circumstances because of which Article 370 was put in place. Since our party was formed, we always promised and also mentioned in our election manifesto that whenever we will come to power, we will revoke Article 370 and make Jammu and Kashmir an integral part of India," the senior BJP leader said.

He told the Indian community there that when the party got a full majority, the government repealed Article 370.

On August 5, India revoked J&K's special status under Article 370, which evoked sharp reactions from Pakistan.

Singh further added that earlier, Jammu and Kashmir had different Vidhan Sabha, a different flag but after the special status was scrapped all of that has ended and India is one now.

"We will never compromise national interest and national pride with the political interest at any cost. Because we do politics not just to make government but to make the nation," he said.

"Security forces have been killing terrorists in the past, but it is for the first time, not only in India's history but also in the world's history that about 300-350 terrorists were killed in one go," Singh said without elaborating

Earlier in the day, Singh met with the Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore Heng Swee Keat with a focus on ramping up bilateral defence and security cooperation.

