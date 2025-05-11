Pakistan has denied ceasefire violations and accused India of doing so instead. Responding to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, a spokesperson of the Pakistan Ministry for Foreign Affairs said that Islamabad remains committed to faithful implementation of the ceasefire.

Pakistan has denied ceasefire violations and accused India of doing so instead. Responding to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, a spokesperson of the Pakistan Ministry for Foreign Affairs said, "Pakistan remains committed to faithful implementation of the ceasefire between Pakistan and India, announced earlier today." He said further, "Notwithstanding the violations being committed by India in some areas, our forces are handling the situation with responsibility and restraint.

The Pakistan Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that any issues in the smooth implementation of the ceasefire should be addressed through communication at appropriate levels.

Earlier, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held Pakistan responsible for ceasefire violations and said that the Indian Army had been asked to take stern actions against Islamabad for the violations. Confirming the violations, he held Pakistan responsible for the escalation of tensions. He also said that it is a breach of understanding reached between the two countries.

Misri said, "Over the past three hours, there have been repeated violations of the understanding arrived at earlier this evening between the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan. This is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today."

Pakistan violates ceasefire

Pakistan reportedly chose escalation once again shortly after Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had announced a ceasefire agreement. The ceasefire came into effect at 17.00, or 5 PM IST, following Islamabad's initiation of truce talks. Soon after, the state government also confirmed the same shortly thereafter.

If reports are to be believed, many blasts were heard in Srinagar, and a blackout was enforced in the area. Authorities have also said that a drone has been shot down in Rajasthan Pokhran as well as in Baramulla in Kashmir.

In a similar incident, a drone was shot down and suspicious Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) were spotted in Baramulla. Consequently, a blackout has been enforced in both Baramulla and Srinagar. Besides, drones were also sighted in Rajouri, and an air raid siren was reported from the Samba district in the Jammu region.