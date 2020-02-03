'Pakistan created for extremists like Owaisi': Giriraj Singh says AIMIM chief is 'poisoning' Jamia, AMU

In what comes as yet another controversial remark in an already charged political atmosphere, BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday accused AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi of "poisoning" educational institutes like Jamia Millia and Aligarh Muslim University against the country. Singh also said that Pakistan was created for people like Owaisi and that they should leave India and allow people living in the country to live in peace.

"Extremists like Owaisi are raising an army of traitors by poisoning institutes like Jamia and AMU against the country. Owaisi and other anti-Constitution people like him must be stopped. Indians have now woken up. Don't suppress and break us. Pakistan was created for you. Let us live in peace," Singh said in a tweet.

The BJP leader tagged a video of Owaisi, who was, in the Lok Sabha, extending support to protesting Jamia students and alleging that the government was committing atrocities against them.

ओवैसी जैसे कट्टरपंथी जामिया/AMU जैसे शिक्षण संस्थानों में देश के खिलाफ जहर घोल देश के खिलाफ एक देशद्रोही सेना बना रहे है। ओवैसी और ऐसे पनप रहे संविधान विरोधियो को रोकना होगा। भारतवंशी अब जग गये है,हमें दबाओ नहीं तोड़ो नही। तुम्हारे लिए पाकिस्तान बना दिया था अब हमें चैन से जीने दो pic.twitter.com/mSu4PVeiVX — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) February 3, 2020

"One child lost his eye. Daughters were beaten up. Did not you feel any shame? Children are being fired upon," Owaisi had said in an apparent reference to anti-CAA protests and the Uttar Pradesh Police, which has been accused by the opposition of using excessive force against protestors.

Earlier on Monday (February 3), Owaisi raised the matter of incidents of firing at Jamia and Shaheen Bagh and launched a direct attack on the Centre by saying that Delhi Police has failed to maintain law and order in the national capital.

“Hum tamam Jamia ke bachchon ke saath hain. Yeh hukumat zulm kar rahi hai bachchon par… Sharam nahi hai inko, bachchon ko maar rahe hain, goliyaan mar rahe hain (We stand with the students of Jamia. This government is doing injustice upon children… they don’t have any shame, they are hitting children and firing)”, Owaisi had stated.

