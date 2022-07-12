Pakistan columnist explosive claim: Visited India during Congress rule, passed information to ISI

Screengrab/Twitter

Shakil Chaudhary, a Pakistani journalist and YouTuber, published an interview with Pakistani columnist Nusrat Mirza on July 10 in which he claimed to have spied on India and gave the information to Pakistan's Inter Intelligence Services (ISI) he had gathered during his from 2005 to 2011.

During the interview, Chaudhary questioned Mirza about whether Pakistan faced an existential threat from India and why Pakistan lacked Indian-language expertise. Mirza became irritated by his remark and continued bragging about his knowledge of India and himself.

He claimed that he had visited India five times. He first traveled to Chandigarh in 2005, then to Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai in 2006. He traveled to Patna, Kolkata, and other locations on a different tour.

Nusrat Mirza, a Pakistani columnist who has visited India many times during the Congress rule boasts on camera that he used to pass on information collected during his visits to the ISI, claims he was invited by Hamid Ansari and the Milli Gazette’s Zafarul Islam Khan. pic.twitter.com/6Rrn3xvRJu — Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) July 10, 2022

When asked about his contacts, Mirza remarked, "Usually, when you apply for a visa to India, they only let you visit three places. The foreign minister at the time, Khurshid Kasuri, was the one who assisted me in obtaining a visa for seven locations. I believe I comprehend how India operates. I've researched the conditions that Indian Muslims endure. All of the Indian Urdu newspaper editors and I are pals. Owners of news channels tend to be close buddies. I've given multiple interviews each time I've been in India.

In the interview, Mirza made reference to his trip in 2010. On the invitation of Hamid Ansari, who was India's vice president at the time, he had traveled to India to attend a conference on terrorism. Mirza mentioned that he last traveled to India in 2011 to meet with Zafarul Islam Khan, the Milli Gazette's publisher there. He continued by saying that during this tour, he learned a lot of information that he later gave to ISI.

He cited Pakistan's politics as the reason why he was unable to put the knowledge he had acquired on his visits to India to use. Do you know what Pakistan's issue is? he asked. When a new chief is appointed, all of the previous chief's work is undone, and a fresh start is made. General Ashfaq Parvez Kayani, the former commander of the Pakistani Army, was the person Khurshid instructed me to give the information to. I said I would not hand over the information to him, but if you want, I am giving you the information. He handed it over to Kayani.

They later contacted and asked if I could acquire any more information like this. I asked them to work with the facts I gave them. There is a research wing. They have knowledge. They are aware of India's leadership inadequacies. However, they do not make advantage of it. Pakistan has not conducted any activity in India since the establishment of the FATF. It's got its hands tied."

When asked if India and Pakistan could live peacefully together, Mirza criticized India for being anti-peace. He believed India sought vengeance for centuries-old battles with the Mughals and sought to destroy Pakistan. He mentioned meeting a leader of the ruling party in Uttar Pradesh. "When I visited UP, I met a party leader," he remarked. He told me about how his government helped Muslims find work. He was right. If they want to live like that, that is OK, but enslaving Muslims is not."

Speaking about former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan he said that the former PM could not even estabish himself as a leader within his own party. Pakisatn has lost its credibity on the word stage.