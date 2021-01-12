Pakistan, China together form potent threat, ready to meet eventuality: Army Chief Naravane

Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Tuesday said that Pakistan and China together form a "potent" threat, and the "threat of collusivity" cannot be wished away.

Talking about the overall national security challenges, the Army Chief said collusive approach of both China and Pakistan towards India is manifesting on the ground.

"Pakistan and China together form a potent threat and the threat of collusivity cannot be wished away," General Naravane during his annual press conference today, ahead of the Army Day.

Gen Naravane elaborated extensively on the situation in eastern Ladakh, and said Indian troops have been maintaining a very high level of combat readiness to effectively deal with any eventualities in the region.

He said Pakistan continues to use terrorism as an instrument of state policy and India will continue to confront the menace effectively.

"Pakistan continues to embrace terrorism. We have zero-tolerance for terror. We reserve our right to respond at a time and place of our own choosing and with precision. This is a clear message we have sent across," he added.

The Chief of Army staff said he was hopeful that India and China will be able to reach an agreement for disengagement and de-escalation based on an approach of mutual and equal security.



"We did so and came out on the top. The main challenge was COVID-19 and the situation at the northern borders... We have maintained a high state of alertness all along the northern borders. We are hoping for a peaceful solution but are ready to meet any eventuality. All logistics are taken care of," he said.

The Chief of Army staff said India will have to be prepared to deal with a "two-front" threat scenario.

"A broad roadmap has been prepared to bring in all the new technologies to develop a technology-enabled army to meet challenges of future," Naravane said.

General Naravane said that there is increased cooperation between China and Pakistan in both military and non-military sectors.

(With agency inputs)