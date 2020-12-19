Pakistan, China's espionage operations exposed through presence of Chinese spies in Afghanistan

Headlines

Unlock Radiant Winter Skin: Seize Independence Day Deals for a Season of Nourishment and Savings

Ben Stokes returns to ODI cricket, rekindles England's hope of defending ICC Men's World Cup title

'Bahut jaldi tere ko goli...': Urfi Javed receives death threat, calls it 'regular day' in her life

Jawan is reportedly Shah Rukh Khan's most expensive film ever, made on huge budget of...

Mild earthquake hits Noida's Gautam Buddha Nagar

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Unlock Radiant Winter Skin: Seize Independence Day Deals for a Season of Nourishment and Savings

Ben Stokes returns to ODI cricket, rekindles England's hope of defending ICC Men's World Cup title

India's first superstar gave 17 hits in a row, but his stardom ended just 3 years later, never gave another blockbuster

8 Foods to get rid of dark circles

Weight loss tips: Vegetarian mini meals to shed extra kilos

Herbs and spices to boost mood

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

"He wanted to have a chat": Virat Kohli recalls first interaction with Pakistan's captain Babar Azam

Video: Houses collapses after landslide in Shimla; Rescure operations underway

From YouTube stardom to Bigg Boss triumph: Everything about Elvish Yadav; story and journey

'Bahut jaldi tere ko goli...': Urfi Javed receives death threat, calls it 'regular day' in her life

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav finally opens up about his mystery girlfriend, reveals 'woh Punjab se...'

India's first superstar gave 17 hits in a row, but his stardom ended just 3 years later, never gave another blockbuster

HomeIndia

India

Pakistan, China's espionage operations exposed through presence of Chinese spies in Afghanistan

The revelation shows the depth of Chinese espionage operations — but in a different part of the world.

article-main
Latest News

Manish Shukla

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 10:48 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The recent data leak incident which exposed the identity of 1.95 Chinese Communist Party (CCP) cadres has highlighted China's vast network of spies spread across the world. It exposes China's misadventures to influence the internal affairs of democratic nations.

The revelation shows the depth of Chinese espionage operations — but in a different part of the world.

The Afghan National Directorate of Security (NDS) recently uncovered a dense network of Chinese spies, highlighting activities of the CCP to influence the geopolitical dynamics through presence in the region. 

On December 10, Afghan NDS launched a crackdown and arrested a Chinese intelligence operative Li Yangyang, who was operating in the country since July this year. Yangyang was arrested from his Kabul residence. The NDS also recovered arms, ammunition, and explosives, including  Ketamine powder from his residence.

The Afghan NDS also arrested another Chinese spy, Sha Hung, on the same day from her Shirpur residence in Kabul. During the search operation,  explosives and other highly objectionable material were recovered from Hung’s residence.

Further, seven more Chinese spies along with a Thai national were arrested by the NDS. All of the arrested individuals were operating as Chinese spies in Afghanistan.

Afghan security forces and people associated with the matter have revealed that  Li Yangyang and Sha Hung were kingpins of the espionage network and that both of them had been meeting commanders of Haqqani Network (HQN).

It is believed that Pakistani agency ISI was acting as a mediator between Haqqani Network and the Chinese Intelligence agents.  

Experts argue that China is closely working with Pakistan's ISI and terror outfits backed by them. Besides working with the HQN, China is also financing the Taliban through Pakistan to tackle the American  influence. 

Both the countries are working to sabotage the Afghan peace talks and establish themselves in a dominant position and influence Afghanistan through Taliban and Al-Qaeda after withdrawal of US security forces.

They have also highlighted that Chinese spies have been meeting Talibani commanders to track and monitor the Uighur activists and fighters who have fled to Afghanistan or to West Asia and were reporting the same to the Chinese government.

Li Yangyang and Sha Hung were specially focusing on specific areas like Uighur inhabited patches of Badakhshan and Kunar provinces and connecting to the Taliban, Al-Qaeda, and HQN commanders through the ISI to report about movement and activities of Uighurs to the Chinese government.

“Chinese spies were working on a project to target and eliminate Uighur leaders in Afghanistan through terrorists to ensure abandonment of the rebel movement against the CCP," a source aware of the developments told  Zee News.

Earlier, in late 1990s, Pakistan government had also helped China to eliminate Uighurs fleeing violence and taking refuge in Northwestern tribal areas of Pakistan. Pakistani government either deported the Uighur dissidents back to China or assassinated them.

The past incidents suggest that Afghani Uighurs are ranked higher in the hit list of CCP. Chinese government has been detaining Afghan Uighurs travelling Xinjiang to meet their folks. The last such incident came out in the public domain in 2017 when China detained Afghan national Abdughopur Abdureshid –an Uighur born and brought up in Afghanistan , who went to Xinjiang to meet his relatives.

Afghanistan shares a short border with Xinjiang and has been a refuge seeking destination for Uighurs feeling from CCP’s violence. The country also acts as a passage to the West Asian countries. Most of the Uighurs stay in inhumane and scarcity ridden conditions, engaged in meager jobs and small business in Afghanistan.

China also tried to seize the opportunity half a decade ago, when President Ashraf Ghani was working hard to initiate the peace talks, and made the Afghan government deport dozens of Uighurs to China. In fact, China offered the role of mediator to pressurise Pakistan to bring Pak-supported terrorist organisations in Afghanistan on table and demanded deportation of Uighur immigrants back to China.

Besides exposing the Chinese spy network, the series of arrests in Afghanistan has also brought the dark China-Pakistan nexus to light. Besides sabotaging the Afghan peace talk, the nexus also had potentially dire consequences for regional geopolitics and human rights of the Uighur community. Indeed, the revelation has further dented Pakistan's reputation in the Islamic world and China’s in the field of human rights.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

President Murmu, PM Modi lead tributes to Vajpayee on 5th death anniversary, NDA partners in attendance too

Rajkummar Rao opens up about Guns & Gulaabs being compared with Gangs of Wasseypur | Exclusive

Dalit author Yashica Dutt slams Made in Heaven for using her work 'without permission or credit': My name was nowhere...

Ola's cheapest electric scooter launched in India at Rs 89,999, misses out on TFT touchscreen

Watch: Bigg Boss OTT 2 first runner-up Abhishek Malhan discharged from hospital, says ‘Delhi ja kar…’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE