Pakistan, China rattled as India set to conduct first user trial of nuclear-capable Agni-V missile

India may test nuclear-rich Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Agni-V on Thursday. Countries like China and Pakistan are trembling with fear about the test of this missile because they have an idea of â€‹â€‹its power. However, it is a different matter that India has already successfully tested the Agni-5 missile seven times.

According to experts, the fear of China is also justified because its entire country is coming in the range of Agni-V missile.

The Agni-V Intercontinental Ballistic Missile has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL). It is believed that the range of this missile is 5,000 to 8,000 km. However, the exact range is not yet clear. Some countries including China say that India is not disclosing the correct range of Agni-V.

The Agni-V missile weighs 50,000 kgs. It is 17.5 meters long and has a diameter of 6.7 feet. On top of this, a nuclear weapon weighing 1,500 kg can be installed. The missile has three-stage rocket boosters, which fly on solid fuel. The speed of Agni-V is 24 times more than the speed of sound. That is, it covers a distance of 8.16 kilometres in one second. According to the information, the missile is capable of attacking the enemy at a speed of 29,401 kilometres per hour. It is fitted with Ring Laser Gyroscope Inertial Navigation System, GPS, NavIC Satellite Guidance System.

The missile hits its target perfectly. If there is a difference in accuracy due to any reason, then it will be just 10 to 80 meters. However, this difference does not reduce the lethal strikes of the missile. A ground mobile launcher is used to launch Agni-V. It can be loaded on the truck and transported to any place by road. Scientist M Natarajan had planned about Agni for the first time in the year 2007.

Experts believe that if India fires this missile, it can attack the whole of Asia, Europe, parts of Africa. In other words, half the world is in its range. The most striking feature of the Agni-V is its MIRV (Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicles) technology. In this technique, multiple weapons can be installed instead of one in the warhead mounted on the missile. That is, a missile can hit multiple targets simultaneously.

The first successful test of Agni-V took place on 19 April 2012. This was followed by successful trials on 15 September 2013, 31 January 2015, 26 December 2016, 18 January 2018, 3 June 2018 and 10 December 2018. Altogether there have been 7 successful tests of the Agni-V missile, this missile was tested on different parameters in different tests, from which it came to the fore that the missile is the best weapon to destroy the enemy.

Due to MIRV technology in this missile, two to 10 weapons can be installed. That is, the same missile can simultaneously target 2 to 10 different targets spread over several hundred kilometres. Chinese expert Du Wenlong said some time ago that the Agni-V missile has a range of 8,000 km, but the Indian government is not disclosing this range. So that countries around the world do not object to it. The Agni-V missile is controlled by a control and guidance system of 200 grams.

Apart from China and Pakistan, England and America have praised India for this missile. Media organizations in England have said that India will join the list of countries like China, Russia, France, America, England and probably Israel after the successful test of Agni-V. America has also spoken in support of India. Whereas NATO said that India's missile test poses no threat to the world. India is making its technology more state-of-the-art and no one should have any problem with this.