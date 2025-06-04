The runway is clear as India has showed green light to Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) -- a stealth fighter jet that can rewrite tales of India's defence system. The concept of India's Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) is now new, rather it was conceptualised years back.

The runway is clear as India has showed green light to Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) -- a stealth fighter jet that can rewrite tales of India's defence system. The concept of India's Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) is now new, rather it was conceptualised years back.

Held back due to sluggish bureaucratic process and technical hurdles, the stealth fighter jet is again making headlines. For a long time, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) held monopoly over building fighter jets, but delays in delivering the Tejas had led to outrage from within the armed forces.

Not only this but Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh had publicly criticised the state-run firm for its slow pace. "Many times, we know while signing contracts that those systems will never come. Timelines are a big issue. Not a single project I can think of is completed on time", Singh had said.

Looking back at the history of HAL, this time, the Indian government has invited private sector firms to compete on an equal footing with state-owned firms. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's nod to a new execution model has opened the doors for private sector giants including Tata Advanced Systems, L&T, Adani Defence, and Mahindra Aerospace.

Pertinent to note that the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), a division of DRDO, will oversee the development of AMCA. However, the actual execution will be done through an industry partner selected via the bidding process.

About AMCA

The AMCA is being seen as India's response to China's J-20 and Pakistan's J-10Cs. An upcoming fifth-generation stealth fighter, it will boast supercruise capability, possessing the capability to fly at supersonic speeds without afterburners. It will also feature 360-degree situational awareness, advanced avionics, and internally stored smart weapons, says a report by ET Edge Insights.

Why Kaveri engine is trending?

Along with AMCA, India is also working on re-developing Kaveri engines after Operation Sindoor-- indigenous jet engine. According to an ET Edge Insights report, trials are ongoing in Russia to test the engine's performance in real flight conditions. It is believed that if the trials are successful, the engine could not only complement stealth drones like Ghatak but perhaps even the Mk-2 variants of AMCA in the future.