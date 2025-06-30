This missile is among the world’s longest-range air-to-air weapons and will significantly boost India’s Beyond Visual Range (BVR) combat strength.

In a major move to enhance its air combat capabilities, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is planning to integrate Russian R-37M hypersonic air-to-air missiles into its Su-30MKI fighter jets. According to reports, this missile is among the world’s longest-range air-to-air weapons and will significantly boost India’s Beyond Visual Range (BVR) combat strength.

The R-37M, developed by Russia’s Vympel Design Bureau, has been given the NATO code name "AA-13 Axehead". It has a firing range of nearly 300 kilometers and reaches speeds up to Mach 6 – six times the speed of sound. This hypersonic speed makes it extremely difficult for enemy aircraft to evade, giving Indian pilots a major advantage in long-range dogfights.

According to reports, India sees this missile as a counter to the increasing BVR threats from China and Pakistan. Notably, China had supplied Pakistan with the PL-15 missile, which has a range of 200–250 km. In comparison, the R-37M’s superior range puts even high-value enemy assets like AEW&C aircraft, aerial refuellers, and strategic drones at risk — even if they are far behind enemy lines.

The report also says Russia has offered India a strong deal, including local production of the R-37M and technology transfer. This offer fits perfectly with India's "Make in India" initiative and its $130 billion defense modernization plan. If approved, the missile could also be integrated into India’s MiG-29 jets after necessary upgrades to avionics and radar systems.

Originally designed for Russia’s MiG-31 heavy interceptor, the R-37M is a large missile, about 4.2 meters long and weighing around 600 kg. Integrating it into Su-30MKI and MiG-29 platforms will require system upgrades, but experts believe it is achievable due to India-Russia defense cooperation.