India is preparing to test one of its most advanced military weapons — the Extended Trajectory–Long Duration Hypersonic Cruise Missile (ET-LDHCM). Developed entirely with indigenous technology under ‘Project Vishnu’, this hypersonic missile represents a significant leap in the country’s defence capabilities. The ET-LDHCM is fully Made in India and has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in partnership with private Indian defence firms. Once operational, it will give India the power to strike high-value targets deep inside enemy territory, including Pakistan and China.

The missile’s top speed is Mach 8, which means it can travel at nearly 11,000 km per hour or about three kilometres every second. At such speeds, current radar and air defence systems cannot detect or intercept it. The ET-LDHCM has a range of over 1,500 km and can carry either a nuclear or conventional warhead, making it a powerful and flexible strategic weapon.

Powered by an advanced scramjet engine, the missile uses air from the atmosphere to burn fuel, helping it maintain high speeds for longer durations. DRDO has already completed a successful 1,000-second ground test of this new engine, proving India’s progress in propulsion technology.

Unlike traditional ballistic missiles that follow fixed paths, the ET-LDHCM can fly at low altitudes and change directions mid-flight. It is built using special heat-resistant materials that can survive extreme temperatures up to 2,000 degrees Celsius. It also has an oxidation-resistant coating to protect it from saltwater and sunlight.

One of the key strengths of the ET-LDHCM is its versatility — it can be launched from land, air, or sea, giving the Indian military more options in combat.

With this missile, India joins an elite group of countries — including the United States, Russia, and China — that have mastered hypersonic technology. What makes India’s achievement unique is that the missile is completely homegrown, designed and developed within the country.

Once inducted into the Indian armed forces, the ET-LDHCM is expected to provide India with a strategic edge in the region and enhance its national security against future threats.