Pakistan behind Noida workers' protests? Police chief says Pak-based social media handles instigated violence

Noida Police arrested two people and are searching for a third in connection with alleged instigation of factory workers’ violence and arson.

Noida Police have arrested two individuals in connection with alleged instigation of violence and arson during recent factory workers’ protests in the region, while a third suspect remains at large. Police officials stated that the accused are believed to have played a coordinated role in mobilising crowds and inciting unrest across multiple industrial areas.

Commissioner of Police Laxmi Singh confirmed that the arrested individuals include Rupesh Roy, an autorickshaw driver from Bihar, and Manisha Chouhan, also from Bihar. A third accused, identified as Aditya Anand from Jharkhand, is still on the run. Authorities said the trio had been under surveillance following their suspected involvement in protest-related activities across several states.

Digital Trail and Multi-State Links

Investigators claim the accused were active not only in Noida but also in other industrial regions, including Delhi, Hyderabad, and Manesar in Haryana. Police said electronic surveillance and photo analysis from protest sites helped establish their movements.

Officials further stated that the accused allegedly created large WhatsApp groups with over 1,000 members each, using QR codes to recruit factory workers. These groups were reportedly used to circulate messages encouraging road blockades and coordinated protest action.

Social Media Accounts Under Scanner

Police have also registered cases against two social media handles on platform X, which they allege were used to spread misleading and provocative content. According to investigators, technical analysis suggests the accounts were originally created in India but have been operated from Pakistan for the past few months.

Authorities believe these accounts played a role in amplifying false claims during the unrest, including exaggerated casualty figures, which reportedly contributed to renewed tensions among workers after initial calm was restored.

Allegations of Planned Mobilisation

Officials said that on multiple occasions in early April, the accused organised online groups and shared protest locations and instructions. Police also claimed that after an initial resolution meeting with authorities, some of the accused made inflammatory speeches targeting the administration, which further escalated the situation.

Investigators are now examining funding sources and travel patterns of the accused, noting that they have participated in protests across various states over the past several years.

Large-Scale Damage and Ongoing Probe

The factory workers’ agitation, which began following wage-related developments, turned violent on April 13, resulting in widespread vandalism and arson across industrial units in Noida. Authorities have since registered multiple FIRs and arrested dozens of individuals in connection with rioting and destruction of property.

Police have indicated that further arrests are likely as the investigation continues into what officials describe as a coordinated attempt to escalate industrial unrest.