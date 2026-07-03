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Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed making inroads into Gujarat, MP? ATS arrests 8 for trying to build support network

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Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed making inroads into Gujarat, MP? ATS arrests 8 for trying to build support network

ATS officials said the accused were working for the Pakistan-based outfit to expand its presence in Gujarat by recruiting members, spreading extremist ideology, and building a support network for future terror activities.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 03, 2026, 04:11 PM IST

Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed making inroads into Gujarat, MP? ATS arrests 8 for trying to build support network
Representational image; Image source: ANI
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The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested eight alleged operatives of the banned terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) for allegedly trying to set up an active network in the state and planning terror attacks in Gujarat and elsewhere in the country, officials said Friday.

ATS officials said the accused were working for the Pakistan-based outfit to expand its presence in Gujarat by recruiting members, spreading extremist ideology, and building a support network for future terror activities.

Who are the eight accused?

The arrested have been identified as Ahmed Gajiwala alias Abu Ubaida (19), Ibrahim Ghagha (30), Mudassir Ghaziwala (22), Zakariya Durani Mohammad Ammar Ghagha (21), Mufti Faujan Dauwa (40), Mohammad Amin Palanpuri (21), Mohammad Abdul Savdi (22) and Bilal Durani Ghagha (18).

ATS said the accused are from Banaskantha, Patan, and Navsari in Gujarat, and Dewas in Madhya Pradesh. Three had links to religious seminaries in Siddhpur and Chikhli.

FIR registered 

After the arrests, the ATS filed an FIR on Thursday under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita dealing with waging war against the Government of India and criminal conspiracy.

Investigators are now working to identify the group’s contacts, funding channels, recruitment drives, and any wider conspiracy connected to the suspected terror network.

The ATS is expected to produce the accused before the appropriate court and will ask for custodial remand to continue interrogation.

The charges are based on the Gujarat ATS investigation. Whether the accused are guilty or innocent will be determined through the judicial process.

Is Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed Expanding Network in Gujarat and MP?

Investigators claimed that the group was working to set up a structured JeM module in Gujarat by bolstering its operational network. They suspect the module was gearing up to support terrorist activities in Gujarat and across India.

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