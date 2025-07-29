Twitter
Pakistan-Bangladesh nexus exposed, India's neighbours allow visa-free entry for each other, how will it affect

Bangladesh has joined hands with Pakistan in a diplomatic move to ease movements between the two countries. The two countries have allowed visa-free entry for both citizens and diplomats who possess legal passports to enter the country without a visa requirement.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jul 29, 2025, 07:39 PM IST

Pakistan and Bangladesh have made deal to allow visa free entry.

There was a time when Bangladesh suffered brutally at the hands of Pakistan, when in 1971 India helped it attain independence from Pakistan. However, now Bangladesh has joined hands with Pakistan in a diplomatic move to ease movements between the two countries. This move might prove to be dangerous for India both diplomatically and for its internal security. The two countries have allowed visa-free entry for both citizens and diplomats who possess legal passports to enter the country without a visa requirement.

What is the Pakistan-Bangladesh visa deal?

The deal was signed between Pakistan’s Home Minister Mohsin Naqvi and the Home Minister of Bangladesh, Retired Lt General Jahangir Alam Chaudhary. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Bangladesh’s new leader, Mohammad Yunus, have called this move a historic one. However, this move can prove to be deadly for India as it can increase infiltration across borders and might lead to increased terrorism.

How this deal is a threat to India?

Pakistan has been sending terrorists into India through PoK on India’s Jammu and Kashmir border. However, the Indian security forces have been launching deadly operations on the border, similar to Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev, to hamper the infiltration. This has made it difficult for Pakistan to continue its infiltration through Kashmir’s routes. So, it has now chosen Bangladesh for this purpose.

With this deal, it has become easy for Pakistan to send its ISI agents to Bangladesh by giving them a diplomatic or official passport. Through the Bangladesh-India border, these terrorists will be infiltrated. Also, if the entry of these terrorists takes place through the Bangladesh border, Pakistan can save itself from any blame. Bangladesh has a long border of 4096 km, so it would be difficult for India to keep a strict check on its border.

Mohammad Yunus has, since the start of his tenure, shown an inclination towards China, which has severed its relationship with India. The country’s northeastern states are connected to it by only a 22-kilometer-wide Siliguri Corridor, also known as the Chicken's Neck. China already claims Arunachal and Aksai Chin as its own, and in this scenario, Mohammed Yunus' support to it poses a threat to India's sovereignty. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
