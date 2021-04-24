Pakistan, Australia express solidarity with India over COVID-19 crisis

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Saturday expressed their solidarity with the people of India amid the record rise in COVID-19 infections in the country.

"I want to express our solidarity with people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of #COVID19. Our prayers for speedy recovery go to all those suffering from pandemic in our neighbourhood and world," tweeted Imran Khan. "We must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together," he added.

Australian PM Morrison informed that he will keep working in partnership with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this global challenge.

"Australia stands with our friends in India as it manages a difficult second #COVID-19 wave. We know how strong and resilient the Indian nation is. PM Narendra Modi and I will keep working in partnership on this global challenge," Australian PM tweeted.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also expressed support to the people of India and said the COVID-19 crisis is yet another reminder that humanitarian issues require responses beyond political consideration.

"We express our support to the people of India in the wake of the current wave of #COVID19 infections that has hit our region hard. On behalf of the people of Pakistan, I extend our heartfelt sympathies to the affected families in #India," Qureshi tweeted.

"#COVID19 is yet another reminder that humanitarian issues require responses beyond political consideration. Pakistan continues to work with SAARC countries to foster cooperation to tackle the pandemic," he added.

The tweets from the Pakistani leaders came amidst some signs of rapprochement in the relations between India and Pakistan over the Kashmir issue.

Leaders from around the world have extended support to India as the second wave of the pandemic continues to affect the country adversely.

India on Saturday recorded 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year. According to the official data issued by the government, the country recorded 2,624 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

So far, 1,66,10,481 COVID-19 cases have been reported in India while 1,89,544 people have succumbed to the viral infection. Currently, there are 25,52,940 active cases of COVID-19 in the country.

(With agency inputs)