Pakistan has launched an attack at Jammu Airport. Meanwhile, Indian fighter jets have taken off to intercept the Pakistani missiles. As per sources, at least eight missiles were directed from Pakistan at Jammu civil airport, Samba, RS Pura, Arnia and neighhbouring areas. However, most of them were intercepted by Indian air defence system.

This comes amid India's ongoing Operation Sindoor in response to the deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam which claimed 26 innocent lives. In one of the most significant military actions against Pakistan since 1971 - India successfully destroyed nine terror camps associated with Jaish-e-Mohammad (LeM), Lahkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Meanwhile, Jammu has observed a complete blackout in view of the missile attacks directed from Pakistan. There is also a total blackout at Vaishno Devi Temple as a precautionary measure. The Indian armed forces are retaliating effectively to the missile attacks launched by the neighbouring country.

Operation Sindoor

The recent Pahalgam tragedy crossed several limits - tourists were targeted for the first time in Jammu and Kashmir, victims were asked about their religion and gunned down in front of their loved ones. Previously, PM Narendra Modi vowed to punish the terrorists and their backers "at the ends of earth".

'Operation Sindoor' was carried out by the Indian armed forces in the early hours of May 7. In a desperate retaliatory move, Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets in Northern and Western India, including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles. However, the attempts were successfully foiled by India.