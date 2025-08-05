Pakistan Army violates ceasefire along LoC in J-K's Poonch? Indian Army says this

Indian and Pakistani militaries engaged in intense clashes between May 7 and 10 after India launched missile strikes in PoK and Pakistan.

Hours after reports of ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army rejected such reports. "There have been some media and social media reports regarding ceasefire violations in the Poonch region. It is clarified that there has been no ceasefire violation along the Line of Control," Indian Army said, ANI reported.

Earlier, reports suggested that the exchange of small arms fire between the two sides continued for nearly 15 minutes in the Mankote sector. They added that the firing exchange continued for 15 minutes, with no report of any casualties. Reports claimed that it was the first ceasefire violation after the recent conflict from 6-10 May during the Operation Sindoor.

The reports coincided with the sixth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of J-K, and its bifurcation into two Union territories. Indian and Pakistani militaries engaged in intense clashes between May 7 and 10 after India launched missile strikes targeting terror infrastructure across the border to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack. The border clashes, however, died down after the two countries reached an understanding. At least 28 persons were killed in Pakistani shelling, missile and drone attacks along the LoC in J-K with 13 of these deaths reported in Poonch district alone.