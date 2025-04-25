“Small Arm Firing at some places on Line of Control initiated by Pakistan Army. Effectively responded to by Indian Army. No casualties,” Indian Army officials said. Further details are awaited.

Pakistan Army troops opened fire at some places along the Line of Control (LoC) on Friday, prompting an immediate retaliation from the Indian Army, officials said.

As many as 26 people were killed in the attack by terrorists on tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22. The incident has sparked nationwide outrage, with widespread protests erupting across the country, demanding stricter action against Pakistan over the Pahalgam attack.

Following the terror attack, the Central government announced several diplomatic measures, such as closing the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, giving them 40 hours to return to their country, and reducing the number of officers in the High Commissions on both sides.

“The Defence/Military, Naval and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi are declared Persona Non Grata. They have a week to leave India. India will be withdrawing its own Defence/Navy/Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled. Five support staff of the Service Advisors will also be withdrawn from both High Commissions,” Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

He also mentioned that the Integrated Check Post at Attari will be closed with immediate effect. India also halted the Indus Waters Treaty signed in 1960 in the wake of the Pahalgam attack.

