Pakistan Army Exposed! Commando identified as Pahalgam Attack mastermind Suleiman Shah, how can it deny LeT role?

Rajasthan schools closed in 11 district tomorrow as IMD issues Red alert for heavy rainfall; check list here
Pakistan Army Exposed: SSG Commando identified as Pahalgam killer Suleiman Shah, how can it deny LeT role?
Delhi University UG admissions 2nd allotment list released, here's how you can download it
Rohman Shawl celebrates seventh anniversary with 'not lover, not stranger' Sushmita Sen: 'You were once my...'
Jeff Bezos, world's 4th richest man, earns Rs 130023568950 in one go after...; net worth jumps to Rs...
Meet man who runs Gautam Adani's company in Australia as...; the company is...
Prithviraj Sukumaran dismisses reports claiming Lucifer 3 as most expensive Indian film: 'As part of a hate campaign...'
This airport beat Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore in size, know India's top 10 largest airports
'Call Andrew Flintoff, Steve Harmison': R Ashwin lashes out at Ben Stokes for handshake drama at Old Trafford
SIR in Bihar: Supreme Court's BIG announcement, Will ECI accept Aadhar Card now?
Gautam Adani-owned THIS company makes net profit of Rs 713,00,000,000 as...
Gautam Adani's company announces Q1 results, profit rises 31% to Rs...; market cap reaches Rs...
After being ruled out of Test series against England, Rishabh Pant shares major update on his foot injury
Rajnath Singh reveals why India may resume Operation Sindoor: 'Every action by...'
Mahesh Bhatt says Alia Bhatt is 'go-getter', calls Ranbir Kapoor 'laidback': 'She has gone through alchemical change after...'
The Code Is Helping People Slow Down, Focus, and Move Forward, One Day at a Time
Zordo: Visionary Web Design & Digital Marketing Company in India, Reigns With Innovation
25-year-old collapses, dies of heart attack while playing badminton in Hyderabad, watch SHOCKING video
Father priest, mother daily wager: Meet three sisters who cracked UGC NET exam in first attempt, they are from...
IPL Sponsor Company List: Interesting to Know the Revenue Model
Divya Deshmukh gets teary-eyed after defeating Koneru Humpy in FIDE Women's World Cup final, watch viral video
Do Karisma Kapoor, Kiaan and Samaira have share in Sunjay Kapoor's massive estate? Here's the truth
Saiyaara beats Pathaan, Dangal, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sanju; fails to defeat Stree 2, Chhaava, Gadar 2, Animal, Jawan in...
Who is Divya Deshmukh, India's chess star, who defeated Koneru Humpy in FIDE Women's World Cup final?
Team India register unwanted Test record despite resilient fightback in Manchester against England, becomes first team to...
Anil Ambani’s Reliance Infrastructure, RPower reveal Rs 18000 crore expansion plan, to increase...
Why did Shashi Tharoor refuse to lead Congress in Lok Sabha debate over Operation Sindoor? Why did he snub Rahul Gandhi?
Justice Yashwant Varma case: Supreme Court's BIG question to judge in cash row, asks, 'Why did you...?'
England announce 15-member squad for 5th Test against India, 31-year-old all-rounder returns after 3 years, his name is...
This Indian city featured in list of top five cities to travel in 2025, not Delhi, Kolkata, it is...
Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor's ancestral homes in Pakistan to be converted into museums; renovation work begins in this city
Operation Mahadev: Three terrorists killed in intense firefight in J-K
IND vs ENG 4th Test: Arshdeep Singh spotted dancing at Old Trafford cricket ground's stairs, watch viral video
Amid Bihar SIR row, 'Dog Babu' gets residence certificate; probe underway
This actor's fan left him property worth Rs 72 crore before dying; not Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan
Hindu organisations demand to open Vijaya Mandala for Naga Panchami worship, Is it mosque? How is it related to Aurangzeb?
Meet woman, who studied for over 12 hours a day, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt with AIR..., her name is...
Akshay Kumar sells 2 luxury apartments in Mumbai for whopping Rs..., makes massive 91% profit
Beyond Compliance 8one’s 2025-2028 campaign builds on four years of the ground work
How Applied AI is Shaping the Future of Autonomous Robotics
Big blow to Ratan Tata's this company as it gets Rs 7800 crore DoT notice due to...
Good news for Anil Ambani days after ED raids, this Reliance Group company reports net profit of Rs..., shares surge to...
Ahead of IPL 2026, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka buys NEW team for Rs..., it's name is...
Were Pahalgam attackers homegrown terrorists? Massive controversy erupts over Chidambaram's statement
Thailand: At least six people killed in shooting incident in Bangkok, here's what we now so far
Meet man who left school at 15, then started working in small shop to support his family, now owns Rs 1010000000000 empire, his name is..., his business is...
Aamir Khan's team breaks silence on why 25 IPS officers visited his Mumbai home: 'We are still...'
Indian envoy gives blunt reply on Russian oil question, says 'Do we switch off our economy?'
Amitabh Bachchan shared decades-old Sholay ticket he kept safe like a treasure: ‘Still preserved after...’
Meet man, an Indian who manages world's richest man's money, gets key role in..., earns Rs 1100 crore, not from IIT, IIM, he is...
This is world's most expensive metal, not gold, platinum, diamond, silver, it is used to make...
Ratan Tata's TCS to lay off 12,200 employees due to AI? CEO K Krithivasan finally breaks silence, says 'We need to be...'
Meet Indian-American woman, who lost her father at early age, raised by mother who worked in bank, had no money to fund school trip, now runs Rs 162 crore firm, she is...
Donald Trump strikes 'biggest-ever' trade deal with European Union, know what is new in it?
Jasprit Bumrah to play in 5th Test vs England? Head coach Gautam Gambhir gives BIG update on bowler's availability
Barabanki stampede: At least 2 dead, several injured at Avsaneshwar temple; here's what happened
This is one of world's tallest hotels, but it has never had a guest, reason is..., not located in US, China, Russia, India, UAE, Saudi Arabia
'Never imagined I’d...': Elvish Yadav pens emotional note after winning Laughter Chefs Season 2 with Karan Kundrra
Delhi-NCR weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall, thunderstorm today
Meet cricketer's son who became national crush with just one role, signed 40 films that never released, was called ‘unlucky’; he is now...
Suniel Shetty says he went against his parents to marry Mana: ‘Mere maa baap...'
Germany: At least 3 dead, several injured after train derails in Reidlingen; Here's what we know so far
Bihar voter list revision: EC ensures no names will be deleted from Bihar draft roll without due process
Rishabh Pant ruled out of 5th Test against England due to..., BCCI names this cricketer as his replacement
Pakistan's friend Turkey unveils deadly bomb, is more destructive than..., it can be dropped from...
This top actress made her daughter clean toilet, dishes, room for money: 'Rs 1000 for...'
Thailand, Cambodia to hold peace talks in Malaysia after US President Donald Trump's intervention
'Historic initiative': PM Modi makes BIG announcement, launches mission for digitisation of...
Delhi NCR weather: In relief from heat, IMD forecasts rain with thunderstorm on...
Germany: 3 killed, several injured as passenger train derails, here's what we know so far
'Yeh toh Aishwarya Rai ki judwaa bhen nikli': Meet Aamna Imran, Pakistani doppelganger of Bollywood star, stunned internet with resemblance
Saiyaara box office collection day 10: Aneet Padda, Ahaan Panday score 2nd highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025, crosses Rs 350 crore
Laughter Chefs Season 2 grand finale: Elvish Yadav, Karan Kundrra lift the winner's trophy, beat season's favourites Aly Goni, Reem Shaikh
WTC 2025-27 points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after India vs England 4th Test ends in a draw
'Death to Trump': Scotland-bound EasyJet flight diverted after passenger makes bomb threat, watch viral video
Alzheimer’s disease: These 6 common health problems might speed up the condition
Watch: India rejects Ben Stokes' draw offer in Manchester Test; Ravindra Jadeja, Zak Crawley involved in heated exchange
Vindu Dara Singh comments on India vs Pakistan cricket Asia Cup match after Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor: 'Shame on those people in Pakistan who..'
IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar light up day 5 with tons as India draws 4th Test; England lead series 2-1
Diabetes symptoms: 5 signs of high blood sugar visible on your skin
After getting Rs 70 crore alimony, Karisma Kapoor wants share in Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30000 crore estate? Here's what we know
Taking this common acidity medicine? India's top drug regulator says it may cause cancer, orders probe
Why India agreed to play Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025? Report reveals shocking reason
Viral video: Man sings Shankar Mahadevan’s ‘Breathless’ in 21 singer voices, fans call It ‘unbelievable’
Hours after US President Donald Trump announced ceasefire, Thailand, Cambodia accuse each other of launching attacks
Planning a trip to South Korea? This viral video shows how to explore the country in just Rs...
AR Rahman is proud dad, his daughter chose hospitality over film industry, Oscar-winning composer pens emotional note: 'My little princess...'
Viral video: Johnny Lever meets his doppelganger, you won't believe what happens next, fans call his look-alike 'original se bhi original'
IND vs ENG 4th Test: Shubman Gill breaks 35-year drought for India with century in Manchester, emulates Sachin Tendulkar
Elon Musk's Optimus gets tough competition, Chinese company unveils athletic humanoid robot, costs Rs...
Meet woman who left acting at 15, started preparing for UPSC exam, became IAS officer after 6 attempts with AIR...
'Chotu is smiling': Adorable video of baby elephant sleeping on its mother's lap melts hearts
Parliament Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha to discuss 'Op Sindoor' tomorrow, PM Modi likely to be present
'Sridevi got fainted, hit the table, lost tooth': Chaalbaaz director claims how Ram Gopal Varma forced her to...: '20 minute tak usse..'
Danish Kaneria slams BCCI's 'selective patriotism' over Asia Cup 2025 nod, Virat Kohli's ex-teammate says 'forfeit the game'
British woman criticises staff for speaking Hindi at London's Heathrow airport: 'You are racist'
US President Donald Trump MOCKS JD Vance, triggers speculation of feud between two: 'He hates that man'
PM Modi's BIG statement on 'Operation Sindoor', says, 'No safe heaven for India's enemies and...'
This place has no seating or online delivery, yet earns over Rs 100 crore just by its taste
IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill's Manchester century puts him in elite company with Don Bradman, Sunil Gavaskar's record in sight
INDIA
A former commando of the Pakistan Army's elite unit - Special Service Group (SSG), Suleiman Shah has been a core member of Lashkar-e-Taiba as well. He was killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.
Pakistan denied its role in the Pahalgam terror attack, but now it stands exposed. Hashim Musa, alias Suleiman Shah, one of the terrorists who carried out the Pahalgam terror attack, has been identified as one of the commandoes of the Pakistan Army. A former commando of the Pakistan Army's elite unit - Special Service Group (SSG), he has been a core member of Lashkar-e-Taiba as well. He was killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. With his death, the Indian Army avenged the death of 26 unarmed civilians killed in the Baisaran Valley on April 22.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police announced a cash reward of Rs 20 lakh for anyone providing information about Suleiman. After remaining clueless for three months, the intelligence agencies identified and tracked him. The Indian Army launched Operation Mahadev with the help of the CRPF and the Jammu and Kashmir Police, cornered and hunted down Suleiman Shah.
According to NDTV, Suleiman Shah infiltrated India in September 2023 and got involved in terror operations in South Kashmir. He led an attack in September 2024, killing seven civilians. The terrorists opened fire on a camp housing workers of a private company that was constructing a tunnel in the Kashmir Valley. He was also involved in an attack in Baramulla in which four security personnel were killed. If media reports are to be believed, the former Pakistan Army commando was involved in at least six terrorist attacks in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir. The security forces carried out a house-to-house search after the Pahalgam terror attack to track Hashim Musa/Suleiman Shah. However, he escaped.
The Indian Air Force launched Operation Sindoor and targeted the terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Islamabad flatly refused any involvement in the attack. Now, with the identity and death of its former commando, the Pakistan Army stands exposed. Training centres of LeT, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizbul Mujahideen, and other affiliated networks were destroyed in the attack.