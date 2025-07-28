Pakistan Army Exposed! Commando identified as Pahalgam Attack mastermind Suleiman Shah, how can it deny LeT role?

A former commando of the Pakistan Army's elite unit - Special Service Group (SSG), Suleiman Shah has been a core member of Lashkar-e-Taiba as well. He was killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Pakistan denied its role in the Pahalgam terror attack, but now it stands exposed. Hashim Musa, alias Suleiman Shah, one of the terrorists who carried out the Pahalgam terror attack, has been identified as one of the commandoes of the Pakistan Army. A former commando of the Pakistan Army's elite unit - Special Service Group (SSG), he has been a core member of Lashkar-e-Taiba as well. He was killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. With his death, the Indian Army avenged the death of 26 unarmed civilians killed in the Baisaran Valley on April 22.

Indian Army hunts down Pahalgam killer

The Jammu and Kashmir Police announced a cash reward of Rs 20 lakh for anyone providing information about Suleiman. After remaining clueless for three months, the intelligence agencies identified and tracked him. The Indian Army launched Operation Mahadev with the help of the CRPF and the Jammu and Kashmir Police, cornered and hunted down Suleiman Shah.

Who was Suleiman Shah?

According to NDTV, Suleiman Shah infiltrated India in September 2023 and got involved in terror operations in South Kashmir. He led an attack in September 2024, killing seven civilians. The terrorists opened fire on a camp housing workers of a private company that was constructing a tunnel in the Kashmir Valley. He was also involved in an attack in Baramulla in which four security personnel were killed. If media reports are to be believed, the former Pakistan Army commando was involved in at least six terrorist attacks in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir. The security forces carried out a house-to-house search after the Pahalgam terror attack to track Hashim Musa/Suleiman Shah. However, he escaped.

The Indian Air Force launched Operation Sindoor and targeted the terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Islamabad flatly refused any involvement in the attack. Now, with the identity and death of its former commando, the Pakistan Army stands exposed. Training centres of LeT, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizbul Mujahideen, and other affiliated networks were destroyed in the attack.