Instead of taking lessons from the four-day clashes with India, Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir appears to be further emboldened. In yet another attempt to provoke and threaten New Delhi, the madrasa-educated general has openly supported terrorist outfits. However, the moot question is: what does Asim Munir want? Is he dancing to the tune of the ever-increasing anti-India lobby in his country? Does he want to embarrass his own country by openly backing terrorist outfits? Does the Pakistan Army chief want to put immense pressure on the elected government by continuously raising the bogey of chauvinism and ultra-nationalism?

Asim Munir vows to back terrorists

Addressing a passing out parade at the Pakistan Naval Academy on Saturday, General Asim Munir unabashedly backed terror groups operating in Jammu and Kashmir and called the terror attacks in India a "legitimate struggle". Announcing in the most unambiguous words that Pakistan will continue to provide political, diplomatic, and moral support to the Kashmiri militants, he accused India "twice undertaking acts of unprovoked aggression against Pakistan". He also said that the onus of any future escalation "will squarely lie with the aggressor".

Pakistan Army Chief Threatens India

Field General Asim Munir said, "What India tends to term as terrorism is the legitimate struggle as per the international conventions. Those who endeavored to subdue the will of Kashmiri people and sought conflict elimination instead of resolution have made it more relevant and pronounced through their actions." Raking the issue of the referendum in Jammu and Kashmir the jihadist general said, "We stand firm with the Kashmiri people for their right of self-determination for the resolution of the internationally recognised long-standing dispute by the UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the people of Kashmir."

Asim Munir's personal agenda

However, instead of focusing on the defence of his country and fighting militants in the restive province of Balochistan, why the Pakistan Army chief is provoking India? After its role in Jammu and Kashmir was exposed once again in the Pahalgam attack, why does he openly support the terrorists? Analysts believe Asim Munir is working on his agenda of perpetuating his control over the army by raising the issue of ultra-nationalism so that the Shahbaz Sharif-led government surrenders to his whims.

Secondly, he also wants to keep the anti-India lobby on his side and continue demanding more funds for his troops at a time when the Pakistan economy is in shambles. It is this bogey of anti-India threat that forced Pakistan Finance Ministry Muhammad Aurangzeb to fork out an astronomical amount of money in the budget despite IMF's pressure to reduce fiscal deficit.