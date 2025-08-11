Twitter
Pakistan Army chief threatens India with nuclear annihilation, destroy half of the world from US soil, he says...

In a scathing attack on India, Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir threatened it with nuclear annihilation and said he would destroy half of the world. He did this from the US soil and after meeting the top officials of the US Army. He was hosted by Donald Trump last month. Details here.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 11, 2025, 02:00 PM IST

Asim Munir with US President Donald Trump at the White House. (File Image)

Emboldened by sharing lunch with President Donald Trump at the White House and the invitation he received from the US Army bigwigs, Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir has threatened India with nuclear annihilation and "taking the world down together." He used the US soil and hospitality to warn India of an extraordinary nuclear war in which Islamabad would "take half the world down" with it if faced with an existential crisis. He issued the existential threat to India at a black-tie dinner in Tampa hosted for Pakistan’s honorary consul and businessman Adnan Asad.

Will Asim Munir attack dams in India? 

The jihadi general of the Islamic nation also threatened to destroy dams if they were made on the Indus River. He said, "We will wait for India to build a dam, and when it does so, 10 missiles se faarigh kar denge (we will destroy it with 10 missiles)." He added, "The Indus River is not the Indians' family property. Humein missilon ki kami nahi hai, al-Hamdulillah (we don’t have a missile shortage, Praise be to God)."

Will Pakistan Army attack India?

Threatening to wage a war against New Delhi, the Pakistan Army chief said, "We’ll start from India’s East, where they have located their most valuable resources, and then move westwards." He did not stop at this point. Full of hatred against the neighbouring country and spewing the venom publicly, the army chief, whom Donald Trump hosted last month, said, "India is shining Mercedes coming on a highway like Ferrari, but we are a dump truck full of gravel. If the truck hits the car, who is going to be the loser?"

The man who openly threatened to destroy half of the world by using nuclear bombs has reminded the US of how he nominated Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. He said, "The real reason for our success is that we are not misers. If someone does good work, we praise and appreciate them. That is why we nominated President Donald Trump for the Nobel Prize."

