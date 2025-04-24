Pakistan announced the suspended of the 1972 Simla Agreement - a significant peace treaty signed between the two countries after the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Pakistan announced the suspended of the 1972 Simla Agreement - a significant peace treaty signed between the two countries after the 1971 Indo-Pak war. This comes amid the ongoing tensions between the two countries following the deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam which claimed 26 innocent lives.

On April 22, i.e., Tuesday, terrorists opened fire at tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, killing 25 Indian nationals and one from Nepal, as per a report by news agency ANI. After the attack, a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) was held on Wednesday evening after which several key decisions were announced. They include - suspension of the Indus water treaty, suspension of visas for Pakistan nationals, expulsion of Pak advisors and closing the Attari-Wagah border.

Pakistan has also suspended the Simla Agreement, deemed one of the pivotal moments in Indo-Pak relations. Let's dig deeper into it.

What is Simla Agreement?

The Simla Agreement was signed between India and Pakistan on July 2, 1972, following the Indo-Pak war of 1971 which led to the birth of Bangladesh. The war took place after India intervened in East Pakistan's (now Bangladesh) fight for independence. Later, the India's intervention and its support in the independence war proved to be decisive and the landmark victory lead to the formation of Bangladesh, i.e., the breakaway of East Pakistan from West Pakistan.

The Simla Agreement aimed to end the long-standing conflict between India and Pakistan. Laying down the principles of future interaction between India and Pakistan, the agreement attempted to normalise the relations between the two countries.

Moreover, both nations agreed to resolve conflicts through peaceful means and bilateral negotiations. Despite the agreement that sought to "smoothen" the relations between India and Pakistan, there have been uncountable instances of conflicts and unrest between the two nations. For example, the Kargil War in 1999, the Siachen Glacier conflict in the 1980s, and the long-standing dispute over Kashmir.