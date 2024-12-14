A man, named Avnish Kumar, was on his way to the school in Bihar's Begusarai district when he was abducted by a dozen of unidentified men who intercepted the e-rickshaw he was sitting in.



The men, who came loaded in two Scorpios, pointed guns at him, abducted him and got him married to the woman he had allegedly been in a relationship with for the past four years, NDTV reported.

As per a report by the news channel, Kumar had recently cracked the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam to become a teacher.

Meanwhile, this marks another instance of 'Pakadwa Vivah' - a phenomenon wherein unmarried men are forcible made to marry women at gunpoint. As per the police, 2024 witnessed the highest number of cases of forced marriages in the past 30 years.

What is the case?

According to the NDTV report, Avnish Kumar was kidnapped by the relatives of Gunjan, a woman from the Lakhisarai district. Kumar and Gunjan had been in a relationship for the past four years.

However, as per allegations, when Kumar succeeded in the BPSC exam, he refused to make their relationship official. Gunjan, on the other hand, alleged that their relationship was a serious one.

"He had promised to marry me and start a family. He had also taken me to his school. We were in love for four years. But when I informed my family about it, and we approached him for marriage, he refused. This was unacceptable", Gunjan claimed, as quoted by the publication.

Avinsh denies his relationship with Gunjan

Avnish has alleged that he had no relationship with the woman. "I had no love for that girl. She harassed me by repeatedly calling and stalking me. On the day of the incident, some men kidnapped me in a Scorpio vehicle while I was on my way to school. They beat me, forcibly applied vermilion, and tried to perform rituals. I protested throughout", he said.

Moreover, when Gunjan reached Avnish's house after the forced marriage, his family refused to accept her as their daughter-in-law.

Both the parties have filed a complaint with the police, pleading for justice.