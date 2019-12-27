Headlines

Pak violates ceasefire in J&K's Rajouri sector, Indian army kills 3-4 soldiers in retaliation

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 27, 2019, 04:02 PM IST

Responding to the unprovoked ceasefire violation committed by the Pakistan army along the Line of Control(LoC) on Thursday in the Poonch-Rajouri sector, the Indian Army killed 3-4 Pakistan Army soldiers in retaliatory fire.

"Pakistan Army violated ceasefire along the Line of Control, last night in the Poonch-Rajouri sector. Indian Army retaliated effectively to inflict damage on Pakistan's posts. 3-4 Pakistan Army soldiers also killed," Army sources stated.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, a junior commissioner officer of the Indian army and a 23-year-old girl have been killed in the Uri sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir after Pakistan violated the ceasefire.

Sources in the police told WION that the officer was killed in the morning when Pakistan opened fire at the Indian positions. The Indian forces retaliated immediately. 

The Indian Army in a statement said that there was a heavy exchange of fire in the Uri sector after a ceasefire violation by Pakistan. 

”Pakistan fired by using Small Arms, Mortars, and Artillery. Indian Army is retaliating befittingly,” the statement read. 

Sources said that while the army officer was killed in Silikote area, the girl, identified as Naseema, died in Churunda village in Uri sector of Baramulla district, in a separate ceasefire violation.

The exchange of fire was going on in the area when the last reports came in.  

